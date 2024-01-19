6 perfect things to do this cold Dallas/Fort Worth weekend

The temperatures are a bit nippy outside, but there are all sorts of hot arts-related events happening inside this weekend. The Go See DFW calendar is loaded with lots of art-centric activities to keep busy during these cold winter months.

Here are just a few you'll want to check out this weekend.



MUSIC

BIG ASS BRASS BAND AT REVELERS HALL

Where: Revelers Hall – 412 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

When: Jan. 20 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $6 music fee will be added to all tabs during show

Let the good times roll at Revelers Hall this Saturday. The Bishop Arts music venue is celebrating carnival season with New Orleans-style jazz every Saturday night right up to Mardi Gras. The Big Ass Brass Band is on the bill this Saturday. They'll take the stage with an original blend of Second-Line, Funk, Hip-Hop, and Jazz.



A HIP HOP & SOUL AFFAIR

Where: Andy’s Bar – 122 N. Locust St., Denton

When: Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance/ $20 at the door

The 10th annual Denton Black Film Festival doesn't start until Wednesday, but you can catch this pre-festival music kickoff on Saturday. The show features hip-hop, neo-soul and R&B artist Bran Movay, R&B artist Angèle Anise, rapper Shoose McGee and mixes from DJ Christy Ray.

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center – 3401 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

When: Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

The Fort Worth Stock Show welcomes legendary Motown artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson to Will Rogers Memorial Center on Saturday night. Enjoy hits like "Cruisin," "I Second That Emotion," "Going to a Go Go," and "Tracks of my Tears." Get there early because your ticket to the concert also includes admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show.



FILM

USA KIDFILM FILM FESTIVAL

Where: Alamo Drafthouse (Lake Highlands) – 6770 Abrams Rd., Dallas

When: Jan. 20 & 21.

Cost: FREE

Now in its 40th year, the annual film festival is chocked full of movies and movie fun for just for kids. On Saturday, come say hello to author Sophie Blackall and author/illustrator Sara Varon. Ms. Blackall has written If You Come to Earth, and Ms. Varon has penned Neon. You can see these tales come to life on screen and then get a free autographed copy of the books after the show. On Sunday, don't miss a variety of award-winning films, including The Tiger's Apprentice, Ozi: Voice of the Forest and Journey to Yourland.



CINÈWILDE PRESENTS PARIS IS BURNING

Where: Texas Theatre – 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

When: Jan. 19 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $13

The LGBTQIA+ film screening series CinéWilde celebrates its 10th anniversary with a showing of the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning. The film, which was shown at the group's inaugural screening 10 years ago, chronicles the ball culture of New York City of the mid-to-late 1980s and the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities involved in it. After the film, stay for the Everyone Walks Community Ball. Anyone can join and participate in Runway, Footwear, Performance and Best Dressed categories.

BOOKS

MADELINE PENDLETON AT INTERABANG BOOKS

Where: Interabang Books – 5600 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

When: Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Author Madeline Pendleton signs and discusses her book, "I Survived Capitalism and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Everything I Wish I Never Had to Learn About Money. The TikTok trendsetter talks about her journey from living paycheck to paycheck to creating a multi-million-dollar business that offers a compassionate alternative to capitalism.

