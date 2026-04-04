DART names acting leader as CEO steps down

Leaders at Dallas Area Rapid Transit have named general counsel Gene Gamez as acting head of the agency after parting ways with its outgoing leader earlier than expected.

The board of directors on Friday approved a separation agreement with former president and CEO Nadine Lee, who announced last month she is stepping down after four years in the role. DART said in statement leaders had initially been in talks to “transition Mrs. Lee out of her position” prior to the end of her contract on Sept. 30, but that no agreement could be reached during talks this past week.

“Therefore, in the best interests of the agency, we have made the decision to terminate Mrs. Lee at this time,” the agency’s statement said. “We are confident that this decision allows DART the ability to move forward with clarity, renewed focus, and a strong sense of accountability as we continue to serve our region and plan for its future.”

Gamez served as assistant general counsel and senior assistant general counsel for DART for 18 years, according to his bio on the agency’s website. He was named general counsel in 2019.

Gamez was previously a Dallas County assistant district attorney.

He will lead the agency while the board works on an interim leadership plan and conducts its national search for a new CEO and president.

Lee oversaw the transit agency through some of its most challenging years as member cities sought to change DART’s funding and governance model.

“We have really fortified DART’s foundation and set DART up for success in the future,” Lee told KERA in a recent interview. “I feel good about that because, like I say, the next CEO can take it to the next level.”

Several cities called for elections to withdraw from DART. Three of those cities – Addison, Highland Park and University Park – are still holding elections.

DART made a compromise with the remaining cities to return funding contributions and expand the number of seats on its board.

The new CEO will have to face the possibility of a diminished agency with less funding and possibly smaller membership.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .