DART hears from riders on potential service cuts in Addison and Park Cities

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says it would lose more than a dozen bus routes if three of its member cities vote to withdraw from the system this spring.

The agency outlined the potential service changes and heard from riders during a public hearing Tuesday ahead of elections in Addison, Highland Park and University Park. Their city councils all opted to hold the withdrawal elections despite DART’s recent offer to return funding contributions back to cities.

Each city holding an election would lose all rail, bus and paratransit service that operates within its borders if the elections are successful.

“It does include paratransit trips that begin in any of the cities that withdraw, that end in them or that circulate within them in their entirety… but this only applies to those cities whose residents might vote to withdraw from DART,” said Hans Michael-Ruthe, DART project manager for service planning.

Part of DART’s offer was to give back the money only on terms that cities wouldn’t hold withdrawal elections. Plano, Farmers Branch and Irving took the deal and recalled their elections.

The three remaining cities say they’re not getting their money's worth in services from the agency. They’re ineligible for a return in funding.

Transportation As some cities cancel DART withdrawal elections, Addison moves ahead Addison City Council voted Tuesday not to rescind its withdrawal election. Farmers Branch, meanwhile, cancelled the May 2 election after DART put forward a new funding deal.

In Addison, services that would be potentially impacted include 11 bus routes, Farmers Branch and Keller Springs on-demand GoLink zones and the recently opened Silver Line station to Plano and DFW Airport.

Highland Park and University Park would lose bus services for two bus routes that run through the city, Route 20 and Route 237. The Park Cities GoLink zone would also be discontinued and Paratransit service would end if voters choose to pull out.

Frequent riders expressed their concerns over the loss of services. Addison resident Phyllis Silver said she’s deeply disappointed that her city is holding the withdrawal election.

“The majority of current Addison residents are thankful that you delivered the [Silver Line] train that we have asked for,” Silver said. “Please know that many Addison residents, including myself and also other supporters not from Addison, are working tirelessly to keep DART in Addison.”

Highland Park resident Rhanda Hasley said she’s been using DART’s paratransit services since the late 1980s. She’s urging voters in all the cities holding elections to consider the people that will be impacted by a loss of service.

“Not all of us drive, and obviously many of us rely not only on the buses and trains, but also on paratransit,” Halsey said. “Is it perfect? No, but the idea is to work with DART and hopefully make things better.”

Each of the three cities have discussed what alternatives could replace DART if voters opt to leave. Those include contracting with a rideshare company like Via.

The withdrawal elections are scheduled for May 2.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .