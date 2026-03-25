© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DART CEO to step down after leading the agency through some of its toughest years

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:36 AM CDT
DART CEO Nadine Lee addresses the audience during a Feb. 11, 2026 community meeting on service changes in Irving.
Andy Lusk
/
KERA
DART CEO Nadine Lee addresses the audience during a Feb. 11, 2026 community meeting on service changes in Irving. The agency announced Wednesday she is stepping down.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nadine Lee is stepping down after leading the agency for four years.

Lee told the DART board of directors about her resignation during a meeting Tuesday evening.

In a statement shared by DART Wednesday morning, Lee called her tenure with the agency the "honor of her career."

"Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused, and better positioned to serve our growing region," she said.

Lee's resignation follows several months of tumultuous negotiations with member cities that wanted to withdraw from DART.

KERA has reached out to DART for additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Transportation KERA NewsTransportation & AviationDARTPublic Transportation
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
Related Content