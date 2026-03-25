DART CEO to step down after leading the agency through some of its toughest years

Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nadine Lee is stepping down after leading the agency for four years.

Lee told the DART board of directors about her resignation during a meeting Tuesday evening.

In a statement shared by DART Wednesday morning, Lee called her tenure with the agency the "honor of her career."

"Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused, and better positioned to serve our growing region," she said.

Lee's resignation follows several months of tumultuous negotiations with member cities that wanted to withdraw from DART.

KERA has reached out to DART for additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .