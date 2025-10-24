DART's Silver Line opens this weekend. Here's what you need to know before riding

The long-awaited DART Silver Line makes its grand debut Saturday, Oct. 25, connecting seven cities and DFW International Airport with sleek new commuter rail service designed for the region’s growing future.

Spanning 26 miles, the Silver Line links Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Grapevine, and DFW Airport, offering an easy, reliable way to get to work, school, or your next flight, all without battling I-635 traffic.

Silver Line / DART Silver line train route.

“This project connects neighborhoods, employers, and the world’s third-busiest airport in one seamless ride,” said Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO, in a release. “It’s a catalyst for economic growth and a step toward a more connected North Texas.”

What will riding the Silver Line be like?

The new line features Stadler trains that have bike and luggage racks, USB chargers and ADA-compliant boarding. Service will run daily from 4 a.m. - 1 a.m., and trains will arrive every 30 minutes during rush hours.

Passengers can expect rides to take between seven minutes to an hour based on their destination.

How much will it cost to ride?

A three-hour pass for the line costs $3, and an all-day pass will run you $6. But from Oct. 25 through Nov. 8, all rides on the Silver Line will be free.

Where can I purchase a pass?

There are several ways to purchase a pass. You can download the GoPass App on your phone and buy a pass through the app. You can also buy a GoPass card at many different retail locations. And you buy a pass through DART ticket vending machines.

The Silver Line timeline: from conception to completion

Discussions for a rail connecting the DFW Airport to multiple cities across North Texas date back to the 1980s, said DART spokesperson Laura Varela. The agency purchased land for the project in 1990s. Construction was delayed many times in the ’00s and ’10s. Finally, in 2021, ground was broken. The line was initially slated to deliver by March 2023 — but pandemic-related supply chain issues caused significant delays.

The total cost of the project is $2.1 billion, and operational costs are expected to exceed $25 million in its first year. The Silver Line, which is segmented into three parts, aims to connect riders from Plano all the way to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Deemed “the region’s most anticipated rail expansion in decades,” DART anticipates 1,240 daily riders on the line by 2040.