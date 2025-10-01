DART rolls out new buses to replace aging fleet

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is starting to update its aging fleet with a set of new buses as part of the agency’s modernization program.

The agency showed off the first two of 476 upgraded vehicles that are planned to begin service over the next couple of years.

During a ride-along with members of the media, CEO Nadine Lee said the agency was able to get the new buses at a good price thanks to a cooperative agreement with Washington state and $103 million from the Federal Transit Administration.

“We're trying to do our part to make sure that we spend taxpayer dollars as wisely as possible and as efficiently as possible,” Lee said. “It's really exciting for us because you can see this beautiful interior – brand new.”

DART ordered two models of the buses – 30-foot buses that seat as many as 45 passengers and 40-foot buses that seat up to 55. Lee added the agency hopes to acquire as many of the new vehicles ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 events that are happening throughout North Texas next summer.

The new fleet is part of the agency’s DART Transform program, which aims to upgrade vehicles, stations and passenger and operating facilities.

“We’ve made a strategic commitment to improving our entire transit network with DART Transform," Lee said, "and the new buses will be the first major component that every rider will get to experience."

Lee said DART’s fleet hasn’t been updated for around 15 years, so the new buses will help the agency save money on maintenance costs.

“We can’t wait to see the positive impact these new vehicles will have on our customers as they travel to their next destination with DART,” Lee said.

DART bus instructor and operator Kerry Robinson, who drove one of the new buses during the ride-along, said he likes the acceleration and safety features.

“I like the way they turn, I like the braking system on them, and overall just a smooth ride,” he said.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .