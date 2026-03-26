Dallas to receive $211M under new funding agreement with DART

Dallas city leaders signed onto an agreement with Dallas Area Rapid Transit that will give the city back more than $200 million.

The city council voted to approve DART’s offer for a return in sales tax contributions during a meeting Wednesday. It’s part of the agency’s General Mobility Program that was put together after months of negotiations between DART and its 13 member cities.

“I'm happy to close the chapter of feeling like we have to be at the defense in order just to deliver something positive with transit for our residents,” said District 7 council member Adam Bazaldua.

DART board members last month approved the new funding structure, created as a way to resolve some member cities' concerns with the agency's spending and governance. While the agreement frees up millions of dollars for cities, the money must be used for transportation-related projects.

District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn questioned DART’s criteria for what projects qualify for funding.

“I disagree that [the criteria] is sufficient,” Mendelsohn told city staff. “I think it is purposely vague to our detriment.”

District 14 council member Paul Ridley encouraged council members to support the agreement.

“I know it's tempting to micromanage the agreement from our perspective, but that's a very difficult thing to do,” Ridley said. “If we choose not to execute this agreement then we're kissing away $211 million and we're throwing a monkey wrench in the works, basically.”

The council’s vote to approve the agreement comes as DART’s CEO Nadine Lee plans to step down after four years leading the agency.

More DART member cities are expected to sign onto DART’s agreement except for three – Addison, Highland Park and University Park – that opted to hold withdrawal elections in May.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .