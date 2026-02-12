DART's compromise gives money back to cities to avoid withdrawal elections

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is a step closer to a compromise that could save the agency from being dismantled in elections this spring.

The DART board of directors on Tuesday voted on a resolution that proposes a new governance and funding model for its 13 member cities.

Under the new model, each city would get a seat on the board as opposed to some seats being shared by a single member. That would reduce the city of Dallas’ majority on the board to 45%. It would also implement a program that would return sales tax contributions to member cities over the course of six years.

“For our organization to try to be a regional organization, and not just our services, but how we address the concerns of our 13 cities, I felt it would be best that for both governance and for funding that we approach both problems with a regional solution,” said DART board chairman Randall Bryant.

The resolution on the new funding model passed in a 14 to 1 vote, with Dallas and Cockrell Hill representative Enrique Macgregor voting against it.

He told the board he’s confident DART “will win” in the upcoming elections.

“What’s happening is we’re now just handing money out to cities that threaten with this as a way to get money,” MacGregor said. “It’s always been a money grab and they’re going to get that money. It’s not in good faith to give them that money.”

Board director and Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, whose city is one of the six that have called an election, refuted MacGregor’s claim.

“[The election] was not set up because we were looking for dollars and cents,” Stopfer said. “It was set up because we're trying to figure out how to provide a better service.”

The vote comes after Plano’s city manager announced Monday that the city is considering DART’s proposal. The Plano City Council tabled a decision on a rideshare service that would have replaced DART if voters chose to withdraw in the May 2 election.

“The City of Plano is encouraged by the meaningful conversations with DART. If an agreement is reached, City Council is prepared to act quickly,” said Plano spokesperson Amanda McNew in a written statement Wednesday. “At the same time, Plano will keep exploring additional ways to strengthen and expand transportation choices across the city, regardless of the outcome.”

The new proposal also calls for DART and the North Central Texas Council of Governments to create a new transit authority for all commuter rail lines in North Texas. That authority would then operate DART’s Silver Line, Trinity Metro's Trinity Railway Express, TEXRail and Denton County Transit Authority’s A-Train.

The Regional Transportation Council, which represents various local governments and entities on transportation matters, would also provide funding to cities under the new model.

DART is also going to seek additional funding through a local effort for a new vehicle registration fee, depending on state legislation. The board will vote on specific language in an interlocal agreement later this month.

The RTC is expected to vote on its participation in the new funding model with DART on Thursday.

Withdrawal elections in six member cities — Addison, Farmers Branch, Highland Park, Irving, Plano and University Park — are still scheduled for May 2. Cities have until March 18 to rescind the elections.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .