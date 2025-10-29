Plano to discuss holding election to leave DART

Plano voters could soon be asked to consider the future of Dallas Area Rapid Transit in their city.

The city council will hold a special session on Nov. 5 to discuss whether to call an election next year on whether or not to withdraw from the agency. It would be the first city in decades to do so.

The city in a news releasing announcing the meeting cited a study last year that found Plano paid $109 million to DART while the agency spent only $44 million in the city. The city also took issue with the fact DART awarded over $800,000 in bonuses to executives of the agency.

"As Plano continues to grow, our community’s needs are evolving,” City Manager Mark Israelson said in the news release. “We need transit solutions that evolve with us to provide flexible and responsive options for everyone who lives and works in Plano.”

Plano Mayor Pro Tem Maria Tu said in a Wednesday Facebook post the transit agency is not working for the city.

"The City has asked repeatedly where our money is being spent to benefit Plano, but has received NO ACCOUNTING," Tu said in the post. "We need our money spent to benefit our Plano residents."

In response, DART scheduled a press conference for Wednesday to address the special session.

Earlier this year Plano led the effort to pass legislation that would cut member cities contributions to DART by 25%, something the agency at the time called a "DART killer" bill. The agency gets 1% or a penny for each sales tax dollar from each of its 13 member cities, but several cities have over the past year called to reduce that contribution.

DART leaders approved a new program this year that will return funds to seven eligible cities, including Plano, that pay more in than they get in services. The agency had to make system-wide cuts in order to fund the General Mobility Program.

Irving has also indicated it may consider a withdrawal election in the future.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Fall news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

