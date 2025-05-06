'DART killer' bill advances in the Texas Legislature

A bill that would cut funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit is a step closer to possibly becoming law.

After extensive testimony during a committee hearing last month, state lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee voted 9 to 2 Tuesday to advance House Bill 3187, authored by North Texas Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano). The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

The bill would reduce DART’s one-cent sales tax collection from each of its member cities by 25% and redirect that portion into a new general mobility program for cities to use to fund other transit-related projects.

DART spokesperson Jeamy Molina said it would slash services by as much as 30%.

"There's no mincing words here, HB 3187 kills DART," Molina told KERA. "In the first year alone, it wipes out 5,800 jobs and reduces our economic impact by nearly a billion dollars."

Proponents of the bill say it's an effort to restructure the agency they say is in desperate need of an "overhaul."

"The transit authority has a financial structure that has changed little in over 40 years," Shaheen said during testimony. "House Bill 3187 seeks to address payment imbalances by creating an alternative payment plan."

Shaheen told KERA in a written statement he looks forward to seeing the bill reach the Senate and ultimately the governor's desk.

Elected officials at the city of Plano have been pursuing the legislation after a lengthy debate over the value the city receives from the agency. Plano leaders say HB3187 will help solve those "inequities."

"Plano is very grateful to the House Transportation Committee for voting out the bill," Plano City Manager Mark Israelson said in a statement. "There’s still a long way to go in the legislative process and we remain committed seeking passage of this important piece of legislation."

Transit advocates with the Dallas Area Transit Alliance (DATA) told KERA they're disappointed the bill has advanced. Several members, along with DART leaders and employees, traveled to Austin to speak in opposition to the bill last month.

"DATA will continue to fight this bill, as it is an existential threat to public transit in the metroplex," DATA vice president Tyler Wright said Tuesday. "We encourage public transportation supporters across the metroplex to voice their opposition with their city and state leadership."

Jeamy Molina with DART said the agency will continue to oppose the bill while working with Dallas-area representatives to make clear the legislation's potential impacts.

"It dismantles DART's contract with its voters," Molina said. "HB3187 is a DART killer, and it ruins all of the work that has been ongoing to make sure that our riders across all of North Texas are able to access public transportation in a clean, safe, and reliable manner."

