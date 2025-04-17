North Texas transit leaders want 'new vision' for regional transportation

North Texas transportation leaders want to restructure transit in the region to solve a dispute with some cities dissatisfied with the system.

The Regional Transportation Council voted last week to push for legislation that would see the organization spending the next two years working on a “new transit vision,” said transit director Michael Morris.

“I think we need a whole different transportation authority way to deliver transit in the region,” he said. “I think the DART cities are paying more than their fair share for transit. I think there’s lots of communities that aren’t paying any share to transit.”

This comes as a handful of member cities are pushing for state legislation that would cut funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit by 25%. Two bills would direct a portion of tax contributions to the agency into a general mobility program cities could use for other transit projects.

"I think there needs to be legislative change,” Morris said. “I happen to think it’s not the legislation that was introduced.”

He suggested gathering the three regional transportation authorities – DART, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation Authority – as well as cities, the RTC and the state to file legislation directing the RTC to come up with a new approach to regional transportation ahead of the next legislative session.

“The legislature would be instructing the Regional Transportation Council to pull together over the next two years a new vision to deliver transit,” he said.

The council also voted to continue mediation between DART and some of its member cities, despite some leaders saying the talks had reached an impasse.

Plano Mayor John B. Muns said he still wants to see the issue be solved through legislation. He expressed frustration over the lack of progress with DART.

“This legislation is about right-sizing our obligation that we've been doing for 42-43 years,” Muns said. “This gives the opportunity for DART to be able to actually maybe tighten their belt because all of the municipalities that are in this room, we are restricted on what we can and can't do when it comes to spending.”

DART last month approved a resolution to direct 5% of its funding to a general mobility program, but Muns said it’s not “even close to what we’re looking for.”

Plano was one of several cities — including Irving and Farmers Branch — that passed a resolution last year calling to cut DART’s funding.

Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne said his city has buses that are not utilized and is willing to give them to where they’re needed.

“We have an obligation to deliver the right kind of service at the right price point to our residents,” Lynne said. “I think that's what we're trying to do. So unfortunately, it took passing a resolution in order to have meaningful conversation on this topic.”

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .