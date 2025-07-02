DFW, Love Field airports expect busiest summer travel days over July 4 holiday

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is expecting its busiest travel days of the summer over the July 4 holiday.

The airport estimates about 1.8 million people will pass through between July 2 and July 8.

“We're seeing just as many customers as last year’s historic summer,” DFW spokesman Rob Himler said. “Because we are one of the world's largest hubs, that number can go up even more depending on how the weekend travel and weather and all that goes.”

July 2, 6 and 7 are expected to be the busiest days at the airport, with more than 285,000 customers set to pass through the airport the Monday after the holiday.

Himler recommends people come 2 hours ahead of their departure time for domestic flights and 3 hours for international ones. Travelers should also anticipate potential traffic congestion because of construction underway on Terminal C, the airport’s busiest terminal, its adjacent garage and the south garage.

“Right now, we're in an era of construction that is historic to the airport,” Himler said.

Meanwhile, Dallas Love Field is expecting 265,000 travelers between July 2 and 8, with July 3 being the busiest. Airport officials expect more flights will be booked.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .