Where to find a sensory-friendly Fourth of July event in North Texas

When most people think of the Fourth of July, the first image that pops to mind is a sky lit up with colorful, booming fireworks. However, this joyful celebration isn't the same for everyone. Some individuals find the loud explosions overwhelming, and not everyone enjoys the thunderous sounds that fill the night sky.

The Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration in Coppell on July 3 offers a calm, inclusive space to celebrate Independence Day in an alternative way. This free event is designed for people with autism or sensory sensitivities and veterans as well as for those whose pets are frightened by loud sounds.

Entertainment includes live music from the Taylor Swift tribute band Reputation in addition to a petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon art, a pet parade and an LED bracelet light show.

Details : July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd, Coppell. Free.

