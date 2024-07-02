Secret fireworks watching spots and other offbeat to spend 4th of July in North Texas

It's time for the Fourth of July and all the fun that goes along with the red, white, and blue holiday. We covered firework displays pretty thoroughly last week--you can see our list of area displays and find even more area displays at Go See DFW. This week, we wanted to expand the Independence Day list to include those activities that just naturally go along with Fourth and some fun events you might not have thought of.

FIREWORKS WATCH PARTIES

SHAKESPEARE DALLAS AT SAMUELL-GRAND AMPHITHEATRE

WHERE: Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre - 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas

WHEN: July 4 at 7:45 p.m.

COST: $15-$20

Shhhhh ... Don't tell anyone, but one of the best places in Dallas to view the Fair Park Fourth fireworks is at the Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre during the intermission of Shakespeare in the Park. You read that right. The show's intermission is timed to the Fair Park Fourth show, which is just across the highway and starts around 9-ish. Get up and stretch your legs and you've got a front-row view of a super fireworks show without all the traffic. The production currently playing is a modern retelling of "The Odyssey."

Addison’s Kaboom Town is one of the biggest shows in North Texas, and while many revelers will be enjoying the big bash in Addison Circle Park, there are many options for enjoying the fireworks at watch parties across Addison. Here a just a few to check out.

BITTER SISTERS

15103 Surveyor Road, Addison

Red, White, and Brew! - Parking lot party with a designated parking spot and catering included for $80.

THE BACK 9 BAR & GRILL

4060 Beltline Road, Addison

Outdoor watch party all night. Special Kaboom Town! menu. $4.50 domestics and $4.50 wells.

CANTINA LAREDO

4546 Belt Line Road, Addison

Great watch party location with red, white and blue USA ‘Ritas

IDA CLAIRE

5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

Kaboom Town Block Party - Beginning at 4 p.m., play outdoor games, live music from DJ Yuna, a backyard BBQ menu, Red, White & Blueszy Flights. Complimentary valet for all reserved guests.

LION & CROWN

5001 Addison Circle, Addison

Watch party on two patios with live entertainment from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

FOURTH OF JULY CONTESTS

HOT DOG EATING CONTEST AT DENTON’S JULY JUBILEE

WHERE: Downtown Square – 700 Oakland St., Denton

WHEN: July 3 from 6 to 11 p.m.

COST: FREE

It just wouldn't be the Fourth of July without hotdogs, and Denton spotlights America's favorite cookout staple with a hot dog eating contest at its annual July Jubilee. You can enjoy live music from The She, Texas High Road and Deidre Thornell. Later settle in for, not one, but two drone shows.

DACHSHUND DASH AT THE FRISCO FREEDOM FEST

WHERE: Simpson Plaza - East Side, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco

WHEN: July 3 from 7 p.m.

COST: $10, register in advance. Space is limited

Speaking of hot dogs, your favorite Wiener dog can race for a chance to win prizes at the Dachshund Dash. The hounds are organized into heats. Heat winners then race in the finals to determine the grand prize winners. Each pup will run 10-15 feet from start to finish with the help of their owners. Stick around

APPLE PIE EATING CONTEST AT GARLAND’S RED, WHITE & YOU CELEBRATION

WHERE: Downtown Square – 520 W. State St., Garland

WHEN: July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m.

COST: FREE

It doesn’t get more Red, White & Blue than an apple pie-eating contest. The competition starts at 5:40 p.m. on Garland’s Downton Square. The event also includes live music from Randall King and Jon Stork, pony rides, food trucks and a hat bar to add embellishments to your favorite hat. The evening ends with a light and drone show.

PIE EATING CONTEST AT IRVING’S SPARKS & STRIPES CELEBRATION

WHERE: Heritage Park - 217 S. Main St., Irving

WHEN: July 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: FREE

After Irving’s annual Independence Day Parade, head to Heritage Park for more Fourth of July fun. Enjoy live music, carnival games and of course, a pie-eating contest.

INDOOR CONCERTS

Sean Deuby/Dallas Winds

DALLAS WINDS STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

WHERE: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

WHEN: July 4 at 1 p.m..

COST: $26-$82

If you're looking for a way to skip the scorching temps but still celebrate, don't miss the Dallas Winds' annual Fourth of July concert inside the delightfully cool Meyerson Symphony Center. Enjoy patriotic marches, a salute to veterans, indoor fireworks, hot dogs and ice cream. Leading the festivities is guest conductor Colonel Jason Fettig , former Director of "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

PATRIOTIC POPS

WHERE: Eisemann Center - 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

WHEN: July 4 at 3 p.m.

COST: $18-$83

Celebrate our nation’s independence in the cool comfort of the Eisemann Center. The patriotic program includes traditional favorites like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America” plus the moving “Salute to the Armed Forces.” Bonus - this afternoon concert leaves you with plenty of time for dinner and fireworks.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY

SENSORY SENSITIVE 4th OF JULY CELEBRATION

WHERE: The Sound at Cypress Waters - 3111 Olympus Blvd., Dallas

WHEN: July 3 from 6-10 p.m..

COST: FREE

This special Independence Day event offers a fun and safe alternative for individuals and pets with noise sensitivity. The main event is the Star Spangle Glow, an LED bracelet experience that creates a light display with synchronized bracelets. Other activities include a concert by the Taylor Swift tribute band, Reputation, animal education from Creature Teacher, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Petting Zoo, face painting, interactive vendor booths, sweet treats and more.

