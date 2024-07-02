North Texas physician urges water safety over July 4 holiday

Across North Texas, many families will head to lakes and pools to celebrate the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.

However, while the water is a place for enjoyment, it can also be deadly.

Last year, three men died in Lewisville Lake over three days during the July 4 weekend. And so far, this year, 38 kids across the state have drowned while swimming.

Yet, drownings are preventable, and one North Texas health expert is urging families to take the necessary safety measures to have fun and be safe.

Dan Guzman, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Cook Children's Emergency Department-Fort Worth, advises North Texans to always swim with a friend.

“Whether you’re 5 years old or 50 years old, we could all get into trouble no matter how well we feel we can swim,” Guzman said in a video released by Cook Children’s. “Things happen out there that can really take us quickly.”

Guzman also said to only swim where you can see the bottom of the water and avoid swimming at night because it makes it difficult to be aware of your surroundings.

Most important: Wear a life jacket, Guzman said, whether you are on a boat or not.

“It saves lives,” he said.

