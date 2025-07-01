Before you shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July, here are some local rules to keep in mind

With the July Fourth holiday approaching firework shops are busier than ever. Many North Texas cities are putting on firework shows, but some residents may want to put on their own illuminating affair. Here are a few rules you might want to consider before lighting up sparklers in the backyard.

Dallas County

Fireworks are prohibited within Dallas city limits and this ban extends 5,000 feet into unincorporated areas of Dallas County.

Fines can be up to $2,000.



Collin County

Use and possession of fireworks are allowed only in unincorporated areas of Collin County.



This rule can be superseded by a city's ability to regulate fireworks within 5,000 feet of their limits.



Most cities in Collin County prohibit both the use and possession of fireworks, with violations potentially resulting in fines up to $2,000.



Lowry Crossing is an exception as they allow the sale and discharge of fireworks.



Denton County

Similar to Collin County, fireworks are legal to discharge on private property in unincorporated areas of Denton County.



Cities can also regulate fireworks within 5,000 feet of their limits. The same prohibited areas for discharge (churches, schools, etc.) apply in Denton County.

Tarrant County