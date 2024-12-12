Trinity Metro teams with Lyft for $2.3M revamped Fort Worth bike share program

Fort Worth’s bike share program will get pumped in 2025 with a $2.3 million upgrade.

Trinity Metro, the Fort Worth-area transit agency, contracted with Lyft Urban Solutions for the revamped program set to launch in January with a fleet of 400 red-and-white bicycles, including 340 electric models, and smart stations powered by electricity or solar power.

“Our stations will be located throughout the city, focusing on high-density zones, entertainment districts, and underserved areas that can benefit from a bike-share system,” Shawn Tubre, director of Trinity Metro Bikes, said. “With an initial launch of 20 stations in early January, we ultimately plan for all 62 new stations to be operational by mid-April.”

Trinity Metro’s program will relaunch with many of the stations in the same locations as the previous Fort Worth Bike Sharing program, but future stations will be “strategically added according to need over time,” Tubre said.

Lyft Urban Solutions, a new brand that resulted from Lyft Inc.’s $160 million acquisition of Canada-based PBSC Urban Solutions in 2022, operates bike share programs in several cities across the world, including Austin; Madrid, Spain; Medina, Saudi Arabia; Curitiba, Brazil; and several cities in Romania.

Trinity Metro’s contract with Lyft is for three years with two one-year renewal options. The program will include 340 electric bikes painted white with red lettering, 60 standard pedal bikes painted red with white lettering, 790 docks, 18 electric stations and 47 solar stations.

“This mixed fleet, as well as the new pricing structure, allows riders to choose the bike that best suits their journey, whether it’s a quick electric-assisted commute or a leisurely pedal through the city,” Lyft Urban Solutions said in a news release. “This flexibility reflects Trinity Metro Bikes’ commitment to meeting diverse user needs and providing inclusive access.”

The new smart stations — multifunctional, grid-powered e-stations — will feature an intelligent connected kiosk that charges the electric devices and allows users to dock and unlock bikes with smartphones and smartcards. The stations will help operators maintain the system more efficiently, Lyft Urban Solutions said.

Tubre said the entire system will be easier to use.

“This includes an easy-to-navigate Trinity Metro Bikes app, all-new bikes that are more commuter and casual rider-friendly, a more effortless check-in and check-out system, and a pricing structure that is friendly towards all, including a reduced fare for underserved individuals,” he said.

One of the new stations has been installed in the WestBend district near River Run and South University Drive, not far from TCU.

“The e-station’s flexible modular design is easy to move, it connects to the electrical grid just once,” Lyft Urban Solutions said. “So it adapts to any urban configuration or situation.”

Bikes that are not fully charged will stay locked in a dock so users will be able to ride fully charged devices, the company said. The electric stations also align with Fort Worth’s sustainability goals to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Fort Worth Bike Sharing, the city’s initial bike share program was shut down Nov. 26. That system kicked off in 2013 with 300 bikes at 30 stations, but grew steadily within a decade. The system had more than 400 bikes, including electric and classic models, available to rent through day passes or long-term memberships at about 59 stations.

Ridership in the program increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as the service counted 84,073 rides in 2021 compared to 56,348 in 2019. Most stations were clustered along the Trinity Trails system, the Cultural District, Near Southside and downtown Fort Worth but more were added, including at kiosks near TCU, Hotel Dryce, Kellis Park and the Northside TEXRail station. The program was aided by infrastructure such as bike lanes on local roads.

The bike share program formally became a department of Trinity Metro in 2021.

Tubre said Trinity Metro anticipates more ridership with the increase in electric bikes.

“Trinity Metro is confident that we can substantially increase our current ridership when we relaunch this new commuter and recreational rider system,” Tubre said. “Many individuals will fall in love with the idea of moving about our city on a new bike that looks good, and everyone can feel confident when riding.”

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

