Trinity Metro offering free rides to Tarrant County voting sites on Election Day

Need a ride to a voting site? Trinity Metro has got you covered.

The transit agency is providing Fort Worth-area residents with a free ride to and from local polling places on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Trinity Metro has provided the free election rides for years, said Laura Hanna, the agency’s director of communications.

Passengers riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro’s buses, On-Demand rideshare services, including paratransit, and TEXRail.

Free rides are also available from Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort, the agency said.

On Nov. 5, passengers should notify their driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.

Tarrant County has about 1.3 million registered voters, or about 80% of the 1.6 million adults 18 or older.

The county said more than 477,000 residents have cast early ballots during the early voting period, which ended Friday.

Hundreds of polling places across Tarrant County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, visit here. Find candidate information and answers to frequently asked voting questions at the Fort Worth Report’s Election Central.

This year, Tarrant County Elections added an online feature to its website that shows the wait times at polling locations. That feature is accessible here.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

