DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue announces retirement

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport CEO Sean Donohue announced Tuesday he will retire next year after 10 years with the airport.

Donohue, 63, announced his retirement Tuesday after a 40-year-long career in aviation.

Donahue first took on the role in 2013. Since then, he's overseen the 10-year use and lease agreement with airlines that serve DFW Airport and a $9 billion capital improvement program, which will reconstruct Terminal C and construct a new Terminal F.

"It’s with mixed emotions that I have decided the time has come to pass the torch at DFW and begin a new chapter in my own life," he said in a press release. "Aviation has taken me to nearly every corner of the world and led me to the great privilege of overseeing the best airport in the business."

Donohue also oversaw the 50th anniversary of the airport earlier this year.

He’ll continue in his role as directors start a search to fill his position.

“Sean’s impact on DFW Airport and the broader aviation industry cannot be overstated,” DeMetris Sampson, DFW’s Board Chair, said in the release. “[His] legacy will be felt for decades to come, and the Board wishes him the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

