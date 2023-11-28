Know before you go: A KERA guide to DFW Airport

So, you’re taking a flight out of state or maybe you’re going on a vacation overseas. There’s a good chance you’ll be passing through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the global gateway for North Texas.

DFW is the world’s second largest airport with more than 250 nonstop destinations and 63 international destinations. The sprawling travel hub covers more than 26 square miles and operates like a city, with its own ZIP code, police and fire departments.

More than 72 million passengers traveled through the airport’s halls in 2022. That fact alone can make it sound complicated and maybe even a little intimidating.

Sharon McCloskey, vice president of customer experience at the airport, said airport travel can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be.

“If you pre-plan some of the things that are more procedural in nature, like the security screening or parking, then you're able to afford yourself some relaxation,” said Sharon McCloskey, vice president of customer experience at DFW Airport.

So whether you’re brand new to North Texas or you’re a frequent flier looking for some easy travel tips, here’s KERA's guide to DFW Airport.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Travelers hug at passenger drop-off Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Getting there

McCloskey said travelers departing from the airport should arrive three hours early for an international trip and two hours for domestic travel to make room for any unexpected wait times, especially during peak travel seasons.

By car, the airport is accessible from its north and south entrances. Travelers can enter the airport’s South entrance from State Highway 183 near Mid-Cities and west Irving. To enter the North entrance, travelers can get on the entrance from State Highway 114 or Interstate 635 near Grapevine and Coppell.

Travelers can also get to the airport by public transit. From Dallas, you can take Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s light rail system directly to the airport. The Orange Line goes directly to the airport from Plano.

If you’re traveling from Tarrant County, the TEXRail goes directly to terminal B from downtown Fort Worth. The Trinity Railway Express also has a stop just south of the airport with shuttle service every 20-40 minutes to Terminal B.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An American Airlines attendant places tags on a luggage at the counter Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Parking

If you are traveling to the airport by car, the airport has a Parking Availability page which includes which parking garages are open, their daily rate, as well as the number of spots that are available. Each terminal has its own parking garage. McCloskey said travelers can also use Express or Remote parking which each have bus service to the terminals.

When you arrive

Travelers can check in their bags and print out their boarding pass at the front of each terminal that's accessible outside the TSA security checkpoints.

McCloskey suggests downloading the DFW Airport smartphone app before going through a security checkpoint. The app gives travelers a range of tools to make their trip go smoothly. You can track shuttles to the airport, pre-pay for parking and view security wait times on the app.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Travelers exit the Skylink between terminals Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Waiting for your flight

The airport has orange information kiosks throughout each terminal where travelers can find their gate or choose from more than 200 restaurants, stores and services to eat and shop while you wait for your flight. Passengers can choose from classic restaurants like Chili’s or local favorites like Fort Worth-based Brewed in Terminal D. For Dallas Mavericks fans, there’s a restaurant named after NBA All-Star Maverick Dirk Nowitski in Terminal C.

If you need to connect to a different terminal or just want to explore the airport can, you can use the Skylink train to travel between terminals. The free service operates 24 hours a day with an average ride time of five minutes.

The airport also has a variety of art installations including paintings and sculptures, most of them are located throughout Terminal D. These include Crystal Mountain by Dennis Oppenheim and the interactive sculpture Circling by Christopher Janney.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Travelers pass by a automated shop at Terminal C on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Leaving the airport

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are easily accessible at the airport for travelers. Travelers can request a ride upon leaving baggage claim on the arrivals floor of each terminal at DFW. DART’s Orange Line and TRE’s TEXRail can also connect travelers to the rest of North Texas at Terminal B.

The airport charges a toll upon exiting the airport by car. The cost depends on how much time a traveler spends at the airport and parking fees.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Travelers wait for their flights by the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.

Continued growth

As the hub continues to serve millions of customers per year, McCloskey says the airport plans to expand with the new Terminal F. The airport recently signed a 10-year Use and Lease agreement with American Airlines to build the terminal. The agreement includes a $4.8 billion investment to build the new terminal and renovate Terminal C, the airport’s oldest.

DFW was recently named the best airport in North America by Airports Council International . That’s all thanks to the efforts of the airport’s team of more than 60,000 employees who work hard each day to serve North Texans and travelers from around the world.

"We look forward to seeing you on the security side of the terminals where you can enjoy a lot of the amenities, whether it's new restaurants, such as Nowitzki or enjoy the art pieces at the terminal," said McCloskey. "We want you to be able to relax before your flight."

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org