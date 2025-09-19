Man entered McKinney Muslim learning center shouting Islamophobic remarks, civil rights group says

McKinney police responded to an incident at an Islamic learning center this week that a Muslim civil rights group says was Islamophobic harassment.

McKinney Police Department said it is maintaining direct communication with Sufaraa Center leadership and confirmed there is an increased police presence near the learning center.

The department framed the police presence as a broader effort to safeguard all residents.

"Our primary responsibility is the safety and security of all McKinney residents, regardless of religion, race, or creed, and we remain committed to providing that service as we always have," said Public Information Officer Darryl Saffold.

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, said man walked into the Sufaraa Center in McKinney after repeatedly ringing the building’s doorbell. The man then made his way into the building without permission and shouted, "there should be no mosques in the USA," and other remarks, according to the advocacy group.

The Sufaraa Center is not a mosque but a learning center offering classes and events centered around the teachings of Islam.

In a statement, CAIR linked the incident to comments made by Gov. Greg Abbott, who in recent months has made comments targeting a North Texas mosque.

“We believe this type of hate incident can be tied to the many Islamophobic statements and policies of Governor Abbott and other state officials," said Executive Director of CAIR Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter Mustafaa Carroll.

KERA News reached out to Abbott's office and will update this story with any response. Abbott has in the past referred to CAIR as an “antisemitic hate group.”

The incident comes after Abbott visited Colin County last week to formally sign House Bill 4211, which targets the controversial multi-purpose development East Plano Islamic Center, or EPIC City. During the signing event, Abbott repeatedly said the bill bans “Sharia compounds” and singled out the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed development directly.

“This law prevents them from creating no-go zones," the governor said. " It prevents them from controlling who a buyer can sell their property to. It requires disputes to be resolved by Texas law and Texas courts, not Sharia law."

HB 4211 itself does not mention Islam or Sharia Law, and Abbott did say the bill applies to other religions.

EPIC City has been the center of multiple state and federal investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice closed its investigation into Community Capital Partners, the development group behind EPIC City, back in June.

A state investigation into housing discrimination was settled by the Texas Workforce Commission Tuesday. Other groups investigations are ongoing.

EPIC maintains the investigations stem from religious bias.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.