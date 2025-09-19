Texas agency resolves religious discrimination allegations against EPIC City development

The Texas Workforce Commission agreed Tuesday to resolve all fair housing allegations against a North Texas mosque’s proposed multipurpose development, according to the mosque’s corporate entity.

Community Capital Partners, the corporation behind the East Plano Islamic Center’s planned EPIC City in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, said Thursday it has entered into a Conciliation Agreement with TWC, dismissing allegations that EPIC City will discriminate against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act.

The agreement, first reported by the Dallas Morning News, states CCP leadership will participate in fair housing training, review marketing and sales materials to ensure they’re non-discriminatory, implement fair housing policies, only use criteria to vet applicants that is "objective, uniform and directly related to business" and submit reports and documents to TWC over the next five years.

CCP President Imran Chaudhary said in an emailed statement the organization was pleased TWC closed its review of EPIC City.

“We welcomed the opportunity to take a deep dive into the Fair Housing Act, and we have identified ways to make our master-planned community stronger and more diverse,” Chaudhary said. “Truly, it would be beneficial for everyone building a mixed-use project in Texas to have this review and guidance from TWC."

KERA News reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for comment and will update this story with any response.

EPIC City is a proposed Muslim community spanning more than 400 acres near the city of Josephine, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas. It would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school and other features.

The development drew the ire of Abbott and other state officials earlier this year after news of EPIC City circulated social media. Abbott announced the investigation into EPIC in March, following a slew of other state investigations into EPIC City for alleged violations of consumer protection laws, funeral service laws and financial harm.

The U.S. Department of Justice closed a similar investigation into EPIC City for alleged religious discrimination in June. The Texas Rangers are also investigating EPIC for potential criminal activity — though Abbott hasn’t specified what that might be.

Abbott signed a law that took effect in June targeting the business and legal structure of EPIC City, calling it a “Sharia compound” that imposes religious segregation. CCP has said the law doesn’t affect its business structure and that it supports the legislation. EPIC says EPIC City wouldn’t exclude non-Muslims.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

