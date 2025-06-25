U.S. Department of Justice ends federal probe into EPIC City

The U.S. Department of Justice has ended its civil rights investigation into EPIC City, a proposed Muslim housing development in North Texas accused of "religious discrimination."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon wrote in a letter earlier this month to Community Capital Partners — EPIC City's corporate entity — that the agency was closing its probe.

"CCP has affirmed that all will be welcome in any future development, and that you plan to revise and develop marketing

materials to reinforce that message consistent with your obligations under the Fair Housing Act," Dhillon wrote. "Based on this information, the Department is closing its investigation at this time."

CCP shared a copy of the letter with KERA News Wednesday.

“Community Capital Partners is committed to building an inclusive community that follows the guidelines of the Fair Housing Act and we are glad the DOJ found that to be true in their investigation,” Dan Cogdell, the group's attorney, said in a statement to KERA News.

EPIC City is a planned 402-acre development proposed by the East Plano Islamic Center. It would be in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine, and would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

The DOJ first launched the federal probe in May after U.S. Sen. John Cornyn sent a letter to Dhillon the month before asking the department to look into the development.

KERA News reached to Cornyn's office and will update this story with any response.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations previously called on the DOJ to reject the state request for an investigation.

In a statement, CAIR National executive director Nihad Awad said the organization welcomes the dropping of the lawsuit and hopes "the DOJ’s actions send a clear message to the governor and other officials in Texas that they should similarly drop their Islamophobic witch hunt targeting Muslims in that state.

“Elected officials should respect the Constitution and serve all state residents instead of abusing their authority to discriminate against Muslims," Awad wrote.

EPIC City still faces five state investigations — including a criminal probe — initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

They allege, without evidence, that the project could discriminat against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act. They also claim the project could cause potential financial harm to investors , may be violating Texas consumer protection laws, and is operating illegal funeral services.

The proposed development is still in the early stages. Abbott ordered the mosque in April to cease any construction or face legal action, though construction has not started. Representatives for the project developer, Community Capital Partners, have said construction of the development is years away.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

