Ground fogging scheduled after more West Nile virus traps test positive in Denton County

Starting Thursday, Denton County will conduct ground fogging after two more mosquito traps tested positive near Argyle and Pilot Point, according to a news release from Denton County Public Health.

The two traps are located in unincorporated areas of the county:

Northeast of Argyle, near Brush Creek Road and Hickory Hill Road

Northeast of Pilot Point along East Berend Road

These areas will undergo truck-based ultra-low-volume fogging three times overnight between Thursday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 4.

Denton County Public Health had not reported any human cases of West Nile virus this year as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mosquito traps have previously tested positive for West Nile virus in other areas of the county and municipalities this summer, including:

The city of Denton, at South Lakes Park

The city of Denton, at Denia Park

Unincorporated Denton County, north of Krum and south of Bolivar

Unincorporated Denton County, in South Paloma Creek, near Salt Branch Road and Rosson Road

Unincorporated Denton County, northwest of Ponder near the community of Stoney, south of U.S. Highway 380 and north of Old Stoney Road

Unincorporated Denton County, southeast of Northlake, near Cleveland Gibbs Road and Phantom Way

Unincorporated Denton County, northwest of Hackberry, between King Road and Sycamore Road

Unincorporated Denton County, north of Krum and south of Bolivar, near Travis Road and Dobbs Road

In Denton near Fort Worth Drive and Roselawn Drive

Unincorporated Denton County, east of Denton, near East McKinney Street and Angel Bend

Unincorporated Denton County, southwest of Aubrey, near Rhoads Road and Wildcat Road

Unincorporated Denton County, northeast of Northlake and west of Argyle, at Prairie Mound Cemetery

Unincorporated Denton County, northeast of Bartonville and north of Lantana, near Hilltop Road and Spring Creek Drive

Flower Mound near Meadow Lane and Orchard Drive

Frisco at Teel Park

There is no vaccine to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus. So, preventing mosquito bites is imperative.

Local public health officials recommend residents take the following preventive measures:

Eliminate standing water, which can serve as a mosquito breeding ground, around your home and community. Check for standing water in places like on old tires, flower pots, clogged rain gutters and pet bowls.

Avoid outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Use mosquito dunks or Bti briquettes to kill mosquito larvae in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Residents of the city of Denton can also pick up free Bti briquettes from city facilities:

City of Denton Customer Service, 601 E. Hickory St., Suite F, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Denton Composting, 1100 S. Mayhill Road, Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is a limit of two Bti briquettes per resident while supplies last. Residents will have to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a city utility bill.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

