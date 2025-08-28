Preliminary NTSB report says loose wire likely caused DART train fire

A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board into a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train fire last month says loose overhead cables were the likely cause.

The board's review found the orange line train was traveling north through downtown Dallas when it came into contact with a catenary wire that hangs over the train and provides it with power. It created an electrical arcing, or discharge, that lasted 11 minutes and started the fire.

A review of video footage from trains that previously passed through the area found "multiple hangers which support the overhead catenary wire had become disconnected before the accident."

Twenty passengers were on board, the review said. Eleven suffered minor injuries, including three people who had to be transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The fire shut down rail service in the Central Business District for six days before it was restored. Some train users told KERA News they have concerns now over train safety and contingency plans for future emergencies.

The NTSB's investigation is still ongoing, according to the preliminary review, and information is subject to change. The rest of the investigation will focus on DART maintenance and "train controller operations."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Fall news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

