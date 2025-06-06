Where to vote in North Texas runoff elections
Runoff races will be held on June 7 for contests in the May 3 election where candidates did not secure 50% of the vote. In those races, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. A list of those races is below.
Some races cross county lines but will only be listed below in their dominant county. Those races include:
- Frisco City Council (Collin County, Denton County)
- Garland mayor (Collin County, Dallas County)
- Grand Prairie City Council (Dallas County, Tarrant County)
- Lewisville City Council (Dallas County, Denton County)
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voting Locations
Tarrant County
- James Starrett Elementary School: 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie
- City of Forest Hill City Hall : 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill
- Como Community Center: 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth
- Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse: 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth
- Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church: 7120 W. Cleburne Road, Fort Worth
- Westminster Presbyterian Church - FTW: 7001 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth
- Asia Times Square: 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
- Anna May Daulton Elementary School: 2607 N. Grand Peninsula Drive, Grand Prairie
- James Starrett Elementary School: 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie
- Dover Fellowship Hall: 208 Municipal Drive, Kennedale
- Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse at Mansfield: 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield
- Vernon Newsom Stadium: 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield
Dallas County
Colin County