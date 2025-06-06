Where to vote in North Texas runoff elections

Runoff races will be held on June 7 for contests in the May 3 election where candidates did not secure 50% of the vote. In those races, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. A list of those races is below.

Some races cross county lines but will only be listed below in their dominant county. Those races include:



Frisco City Council (Collin County, Denton County)

Garland mayor (Collin County, Dallas County)

Grand Prairie City Council (Dallas County, Tarrant County)

Lewisville City Council (Dallas County, Denton County)

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voting Locations

Tarrant County



James Starrett Elementary School: 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie

2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie City of Forest Hill City Hall : 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill

: 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill Como Community Center : 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth

: 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse : 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth

: 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church : 7120 W. Cleburne Road, Fort Worth

: 7120 W. Cleburne Road, Fort Worth Westminster Presbyterian Church - FTW : 7001 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth

: 7001 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth Asia Times Square : 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

: 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie Anna May Daulton Elementary School : 2607 N. Grand Peninsula Drive, Grand Prairie

: 2607 N. Grand Peninsula Drive, Grand Prairie James Starrett Elementary School : 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie

: 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie Dover Fellowship Hall : 208 Municipal Drive, Kennedale

: 208 Municipal Drive, Kennedale Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse at Mansfield : 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield

: 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield Vernon Newsom Stadium: 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield

Dallas County



Colin County

