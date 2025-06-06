© 2025 KERA News
Where to vote in North Texas runoff elections

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:31 AM CDT
A sign that says "Official Vote Center" in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Zara Amaechi
/
KERA
A sign outside a Dallas County voting center.

Runoff races will be held on June 7 for contests in the May 3 election where candidates did not secure 50% of the vote. In those races, the top two candidates advance to a runoff. A list of those races is below.

Some races cross county lines but will only be listed below in their dominant county. Those races include:

  • Frisco City Council (Collin County, Denton County)
  • Garland mayor (Collin County, Dallas County)
  • Grand Prairie City Council (Dallas County, Tarrant County)
  • Lewisville City Council (Dallas County, Denton County)

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voting Locations

Tarrant County

  • James Starrett Elementary School:  2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie 
  • City of Forest Hill City Hall : 3219 California Parkway, Forest Hill   
  • Como Community Center: 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth
  • Dionne Phillips Bagsby Southwest Subcourthouse: 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth
  • Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church: 7120 W. Cleburne Road, Fort Worth
  • Westminster Presbyterian Church - FTW: 7001 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth
  • Asia Times Square: 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
  • Anna May Daulton Elementary School: 2607 N. Grand Peninsula Drive, Grand Prairie
  • James Starrett Elementary School: 2675 Fairmont Drive, Grand Prairie
  • Dover Fellowship Hall: 208 Municipal Drive, Kennedale
  • Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse at Mansfield: 1100 E. Broad St., Mansfield
  • Vernon Newsom Stadium: 3700 E. Broad St., Mansfield

Dallas County

Colin County
