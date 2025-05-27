Early voting for runoffs begins. Here’s which Tarrant County seats are on the ballot

Election season isn’t over just yet.

Early voting for runoff elections in city councils across Tarrant County opens May 27.

Each runoff was triggered in races that saw no candidate take over 50% of the vote in the May 3 election.

Voters in Fort Worth’s District 6, which covers much of southwest Fort Worth and the Como neighborhood, will decide on their next City Council member. In Mansfield, a special election for a City Council seat is still up in the air, as are council positions in Forest Hill, Grand Prairie and Kennedale.

Check and see if there’s a runoff near you here. Election Day is June 7.

Early voting runs May 27 through June 3 at the following times:

8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 27-30

7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 31

10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1

7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 2-3

Tarrant County residents can find their registration status and sample ballots on the voter lookup page, and can find early voting locations here.

Candidate surveys

Candidates for Fort Worth City Council District 6 and Mansfield City Council Place 5 responded to the Report’s candidate survey in the lead up to the May 3 election. Read their responses below.

Fort Worth District 6

Mia Hall

Daryl Davis II

Mansfield Place 5

Melisa Perez

Todd Simmons

The Report did not collect candidate surveys from Forest Hill, Grand Prairie and Kennedale candidates. The candidates for each race are listed below.

Forest Hill Place 5

Keith Smith

Bridgette Mathis

Grand Prairie District 4

Marketta Nimo

John Lopez

Kennedale Place 3

Amanda Hollins

Kenneth Michels

In order to cast a ballot, voters must present one of seven valid photo IDs:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

If a voter doesn’t have an acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, they must fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form and present one of the following:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of a certified U.S. birth certificate or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

