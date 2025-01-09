Live updates: Winter storm leads to uptick in Dallas crashes, garbage pickup suspended

Updated Jan. 9, 2024 at 2:37 p.m. CT

Dallas saw more than 20 crashes in a 24-hour span as rain, sleet and snow hit North Texas amid a cold snap — double the average number of crashes on any other given day, city officials said Thursday.

The city has traffic and weather monitoring systems to help identify crash locations, traffic volume and precipitation data, Office of Integrated Public Safety Solutions Director Kevin Oden told reporters on a call Thursday.

"The accidents are generally spread out amongst the city," Oden said. "We do see them concentrated mostly on major thoroughfares. And so we're working them again, as we normally would with normal procedures and have the resources in place to address that."

Those deteriorating street and alleyway conditions across Dallas neighborhoods also led to suspended sanitation collection routes Thursday and residents were asked to leave carts at the collection point, where crews will attempt to collect on Friday or Saturday.



Services for unhoused residents

The Office of Homeless Solutions provided shelter to more than 1,200 unhoused residents at multiple temporary inclement weather shelters.

Buses are making routes to designated pickup locations for inclement weather shelters for unhoused residents between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The shelters are also accepting animals, and animal services offices are responding to calls for strays or injured animals.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Snow falls on a railing along the Katy Trail on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Dallas.

Previous updates:

A winter storm warning was issued for large parts of North Texas on Thursday, as snow and sleet will fall across large parts of North Texas.

Two to 4 inches of snow and sleet combination looks most likely for the Dallas-Fort Worth area with more in the north and northeast parts of the region. More wintery weather is also forecasted for Friday.



What we know

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

Snow and a wintry mix will be widespread across our area.

Most of the snow accumulation will happen on Thursday night

School Cancellations

School has been canceled for much of North Texas, including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD. Dallas and Arlington announced schools would remain closed for Thursday and Friday.

See the full list of closures here.



Flight Cancellations

North Texas airports are seeing hundreds of flight cancellations as a winter storm impacts the region.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled at DFW Airport on Thursday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.



Cotton Bowl

Despite the frosty weather conditions, this year's Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium is still set to take place Friday between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It's a game that will draw widespread national attention — and visitors — to the city of 400,000.

Michael Ludgood, Penelope Rivera, Megan Cardona, Domini Davis and Pablo Arauz Peña contributed to this report.