Winter storm cancels over 1,000 flights at North Texas airports

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published January 9, 2025 at 10:38 AM CST
Updated January 9, 2025 at 1:35 PM CST
Travelers wait for their flights by the gates Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at DFW International Airport.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Travelers wait for their flights by the gates at DFW International Airport in this 2023 file photo. More than 1,000 flights have been canceled at DFW and Love Field Thursday because of the winter storm.

North Texas airports are seeing hundreds of flight cancelations as a winter storm impacts the region, including nearly half of all flights coming from DFW airport.

The FAA issued a ground stop at DFW at 10:41 a.m. Thursday morning which has been extended to 3 p.m.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled at DFW Airport as of Thursday afternoon, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

"Ahead of today's winter storm, our teams are pre-treating roads, the airfield and preparing for a winter mix of rain, sleet and probably snow," airport officials said earlier in a social media post on X. "Please allow extra drive time and check your flight schedule with your airline."

The airlines with the most cancelations as of Thursday morning were American and Envoy, each with more than 300 cancelations reported.

More than 200 flights were also delayed at DFW as of Thursday morning.

At Love Field Airport, more than 200 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. Most of them are on Southwest Airlines, which is headquartered at Love Field.

Meanwhile, airport officials said in a post on X that crews are treating surfaces for safe operations at the city-owned airport. They're asking travelers to check with their airlines for updates on any delays and cancelations.

This is a developing story.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

