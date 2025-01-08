© 2025 KERA News
Here are the North Texas schools canceling classes for weather

KERA | By KERA Staff
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:21 PM CST
Updated January 8, 2025 at 3:58 PM CST
Christopher Alford scrapes the icy windshield of his car during a winter storm Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Christopher Alford scrapes the icy windshield of his car during a winter storm Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth.

As a winter storm approaches North Texas, here are the school districts that have announced closures for Thursday:

  • Farmersville ISD
  • Weatherford College
  • Grand Prairie ISD
  • Arlington ISD
  • Greenville ISD
  • Irving ISD
  • Cedar Hill ISD
  • Dallas ISD
  • Carroll ISD
  • Wylie ISD
  • Richardson ISD
  • Carrollton ISD
  • Farmers Branch ISD
  • Allen ISD
  • Mansfield ISD

These are the school districts that have announced closures for Friday:

  • Greenville ISD
  • Irving ISD
  • Cedar Hill ISD
  • Dallas ISD
  • Carroll ISD
  • Wylie ISD
  • Richardson ISD
  • Carrollton ISD
  • Farmers Branch ISD

The National Weather Service is forecasting a possible snowfall accumulation of two to five inches, and isolated amounts of eight inches in the north and northeast area of the region.

This story will be updated.
