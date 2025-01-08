Here are the North Texas schools canceling classes for weather

As a winter storm approaches North Texas, here are the school districts that have announced closures for Thursday:



Farmersville ISD

Weatherford College

Grand Prairie ISD

Arlington ISD

Greenville ISD

Irving ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Dallas ISD

Carroll ISD

Wylie ISD

Richardson ISD

Carrollton ISD

Farmers Branch ISD

Allen ISD

Mansfield ISD

These are the school districts that have announced closures for Friday:



Greenville ISD

Irving ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Dallas ISD

Carroll ISD

Wylie ISD

Richardson ISD

Carrollton ISD

Farmers Branch ISD

The National Weather Service is forecasting a possible snowfall accumulation of two to five inches, and isolated amounts of eight inches in the north and northeast area of the region.

This story will be updated.