Here are the North Texas schools canceling classes for weather
As a winter storm approaches North Texas, here are the school districts that have announced closures for Thursday:
- Farmersville ISD
- Weatherford College
- Grand Prairie ISD
- Arlington ISD
- Greenville ISD
- Irving ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Dallas ISD
- Carroll ISD
- Wylie ISD
- Richardson ISD
- Carrollton ISD
- Farmers Branch ISD
- Allen ISD
- Mansfield ISD
These are the school districts that have announced closures for Friday:
- Greenville ISD
- Irving ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Dallas ISD
- Carroll ISD
- Wylie ISD
- Richardson ISD
- Carrollton ISD
- Farmers Branch ISD
The National Weather Service is forecasting a possible snowfall accumulation of two to five inches, and isolated amounts of eight inches in the north and northeast area of the region.
This story will be updated.