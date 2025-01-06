© 2025 KERA News
Several inches of snow could hit North Texas this week, weather service says

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:28 PM CST
Walkers brave the cold to walk on a snowy Katy Trail Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Dallas. Most of North Texas experienced sub-freezing temperatures as low as 6 above.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Walkers brave the cold to walk on a snowy Katy Trail Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Dallas. Another snow event was forecast for North Texas the week of Jan. 6, 2025.

North Texans could see several inches of snow this week as an "abnormal" cold weather event sweeps across Texas.

The weather service expects widespread snowfall totals between 1 to 4 inches across North Texas, but some areas could see totals greater than 6 inches.

Temperatures dropped to below freezing Sunday night as an arctic airmass settled over North and Central Texas.

Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said North Texans could expect to see snow flurries as early as Wednesday afternoon with the main round of snow happening Wednesday night. She added that heavy snow will be possible at all times on Thursday but should come to an end by Friday morning.

"While we're expecting that, there are still some uncertainties in the temperature forecast right now, so the best thing for people to do is just continue to monitor the forecast and then consider altering any late week travel plans," she said.

Barnes called this week's cold air "abnormal" despite Texans experiencing severe cold weather around January and February for the last four years.

"I mean, we do tend to see this happen every year where we have this intrusion of Arctic air and it sticks around for a few days, but eventually it'll return to near normal or some different values, warmer temperatures," she said. "But at least for the next few days, we're stuck in this cold."

