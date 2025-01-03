After New Orleans terror attack, Arlington adds security for Cotton Bowl Classic

After a terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day left at least fourteen people killed and dozens injured, police departments are ramping up security at the Cotton Bowl Classic taking place about 520 miles away.

The Cotton Bowl Classic will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Jan. 10 between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Prior to that, the Dallas Cowboys will play in Arlington on Sunday and Arlington police are bringing in extra security for that game as well, Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations, said in an email.

In the days following the terror attack in New Orleans, Ciesco said in the email that Arlington's Event Management Unit met with city leaders, AT&T Stadium leaders, and Cotton Bowl Classic organizers to go over plans and primarily evaluate pedestrian safety.

Arlington Police Department will bring in additional police resources and shift others.

"Fans should expect to see a more visible police presence when they are moving from the parking lots to the stadium," Ciesco said in the email. "We are doing this as a precaution."

He added that Arlington police are not currently aware of any threats to the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Cowboys game, or the Arlington Entertainment District.

