Cold snap prompts energy warning from ERCOT. Could North Texas see snow?

ERCOT issued a Weather Watch for this week as the first arctic front of the year reached North Texas.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. According to a press release, ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a cold weather advisory through 10 a.m. Monday morning as temperatures plunged and wind chills dropped to between 5 and 10 degrees above zero.

In addition to the temperature changes, the high winds that accompanied the cold front on Sunday knocked out power to more than 5,000 North Texans, according to Oncor. Most outages are in Dallas County.

High temperatures this week are expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s, but overnight lows will dip below freezing.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is predicting a "measurable amount" of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The forecast shows a mix of rain and snow, depending on the area temperatures, so travel on Thursday and Friday could be dicey.