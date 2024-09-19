Trinity Bible Church Dallas removes lead preacher amid ‘inappropriate relationship’

Trinity Bible Church Dallas is the latest church facing controversy over the alleged actions of its lead preacher.

Steve Lawson was removed from his position after church elders discovered an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman, according to the church’s website.

The post says he’s been removed from all ministry activities at the church, “effective immediately.”

“Several days ago, the elders at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas were informed by Steve Lawson of an inappropriate relationship that he has had with a woman,” the announcement says. “The elders have met with Steve and will continue to come alongside him and pray for him with the ultimate goal of his personal repentance. Steve will no longer be compensated by Trinity Bible Church of Dallas.”

No further details were given, and the church declined to comment further to KERA News.

At least 10 known church leaders in North Texas have stepped down and been removed from their positions since May. Most recently, Lake Country Church lead pastor Scott Crenshaw was removed from his position after claims he was looking at inappropriate images online – claims his lawyer denied in statements to multiple news outlets.

Accused pastors face claims ranging from “immoral” behavior to more serious allegations of sexual abuse.

Three have been arrested on charges related to sex offenses and another is under an internal church investigation for similar allegations. Claims against other pastors are vague.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A previous version of this story mistakenly referred to Steve Lawson as the church's lead pastor.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

