Another North Texas pastor reportedly removed. Lawyer says accusations are false

Another North Texas pastor has been removed from his leadership position — but his lawyer says he was wrongfully let go, according to multiple news reports.

Scott Crenshaw, senior pastor at Lake Country Church in Saginaw north of Fort Worth, was fired about two weeks ago after church elders claimed Crenshaw was looking at inappropriate images online, his lawyer Mark Lane told the Dallas Morning News .

“He has been discharged because of extreme false rumors and false information that was given to the elders of this church, who did not engage in any investigation at all,” Lane told the paper.

He has since been removed from the church’s staff page.

This isn’t the first time Crenshaw's faced these kinds of allegations. In 2016, he was removed from his position at New River Fellowship Church after “viewing inappropriate images” on his work computer.

Lake Country Church declined to comment to KERA.

Crenshaw's firing comes after a string of high-profile pastors in recent months were removed from their positions amid allegations of “moral failures,” “immoral” behavior and sexual abuse.

Among them was Gateway Church's former founding pastor Robert Morris, who was accused of sexually abusing Cindy Clemshire in the 1980s. Clemshire said the abuse began she was 12 years old and continued for nearly five years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.