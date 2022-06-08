Search Query
Show Search
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
© 2022 KERA News
Menu
News for North Texas
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KERA stream
All Streams
TEXAS NEWS
HEALTH
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
COVID-19
VITAL SIGNS
ON OUR MINDS
EDUCATION
POLITICS
ARTS & CULTURE
NEWSLETTERS
PODCASTS
ABOUT
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
RADIO SCHEDULE
KERA STAFF
CONTACT
CAREERS
Monkeypox
News
Texas reports first case of monkeypox, but officials say it poses little risk to the public
The Texas Tribune
With the Texas case reported Tuesday, about 35 cases have now been identified across 14 states and Washington, D.C., this year, according to the CDC.