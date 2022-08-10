Search Query
Cell Phones
Phone bills are about to go up for some in Texas. Here’s why
Cecilia Lenzen | The Texas Tribune
The rate increase will help replenish a state fund to maintain and operate cellphone networks in rural Texas. A court determined the state’s Public Utility Commission needed to restore $200 million in overdue money to the fund.