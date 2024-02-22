© 2024 KERA News
Cellphone service is down for many customers nationwide

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published February 22, 2024 at 9:21 AM CST
Emergency call centers, like this one in Austin, are not able to receive calls from some cellphone customers.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Emergency call centers, like this one in Austin, are not able to receive calls from some cellphone customers.

A cellular service outage has struck customers across the United States, making it difficult for some to make emergency calls.

If you don't have service and need to make a call to 911, you may need to use a landline or Wi-Fi calling, local first responder agencies say. Cellphone customers who have an "SOS" signal should still be able to call 911.

The outage is mostly contained to AT&T customers, CNN reports, but T-Mobile and Verizon customers are also experiencing a less widespread outage.

This is a developing story.
