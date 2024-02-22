Cellphone service is down for many customers nationwide

A cellular service outage has struck customers across the United States, making it difficult for some to make emergency calls.

If you don't have service and need to make a call to 911, you may need to use a landline or Wi-Fi calling, local first responder agencies say. Cellphone customers who have an "SOS" signal should still be able to call 911.

The outage is mostly contained to AT&T customers, CNN reports, but T-Mobile and Verizon customers are also experiencing a less widespread outage.

Your safety is our top priority and we hope this message can be shared with all who do not have cell phone service. UTPD continues to monitor an issue impacting some AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) February 22, 2024

AT&T's cell network is down. All calls to 911 must be made through another carrier or a landline. We will continue to update when more information becomes available. — Hays County Office of Emergency Services (@hays_oem) February 22, 2024

This is a developing story.

