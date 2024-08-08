North Texas school districts adopt stricter cell phone policies

Some North Texas school districts are implementing new, stricter cell phone policies ahead of the new school year.

Grapevine-Colleyvine and Northwest ISD have both passed policies in recent weeks to prohibit the use of cell phones in class, and limit their use during the school day overall. The policies will be enforced in elementary, middle, and high schools.

“I think we can all agree that these little devices here have become a major distraction for our young people,” Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Brad Schnautz said at last month's school board meeting. “We want to do everything we can to maximize those instructional minutes."

Meanwhile, Keller ISD is considering a cell phone ban that would require students to turn their phones off and leave them in a bag during the school day.

Poojasai Kona is KERA’s UNT Scripps Howard news intern. Got a tip? Email her at pkona@kera.org.

