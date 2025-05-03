Plano election results: Voters choose city council, school board members

Plano voters selected representatives for four open city council seats and Plano ISD school board seats.

Voters also appeared likely to pass a sweeping $648 million bond package.

Here are the uncertified results from the Collin County Elections Administrator, with nearly all vote centers reporting.

Plano City Council

Place 2

Bob Kehr, a local businessman, appeared likely to defeat Carson Underwood and Douglas Reeves with about 55% of the vote. The three were vying to replace Anthony Ricciardelli, who is term limited and ineligible to run again.

Kehr owns Kehr Technologies, an IT services provider. He’s a member of the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and the Plano Parks and Recreation Commission. The Plano Chamber of Commerce named Kehr Small Businessperson of the Year in 2022. He’s also the board chair of Leadership Plano Class 36.

Place 4

Chris Krupa Downs, a local attorney, appeared likely to defeat former Plano ISD school board trustee Cody Weaver with about 54% of the vote.

Krupa Downs, an estate attorney, is the vice chair of Plano’s Cultural Affairs Commission according to her website. She also serves on the board of the Plano Historical Commission and an alumna of Leadership Plano.

Plano is a mature city. Krupa Downs told KERA after a Plano city council candidate forum at the Plano Rotary Club that has an impact on local infrastructure.

“We have to continue to focus on infrastructure, making sure that it continues to stay up-to-date and improved,” she said.

Place 5

Steve Lavine looked to be headed for victory over Gary Carey in his bid to replace Shelby Williams, who stepped down from the Place 5 seat to run for Collin County commissioner.

Lavine is an alumnus of Leadership Plano and Plano Citizen’s Academy according to his website. He also has experience serving on city boards and commissions.

A bill in the Texas House authored by Republican Plano Rep. Matt Shaheen could reduce funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Lavine told KERA Plano contributes too much funding to DART, echoing concerns of the current city council.

“Every place we have a station such as downtown, we have been able to grow our economic development, but we're currently putting more money in than we're getting value out,” he said.

Place 8

Vidal Quintanilla appeared likely to defeat Hayden Padgett in the race to replace Rick Smith, who is term limited.

Quintanilla, who works in Human Resources for a health care company, is on the city of Plano’s Community Relations Commission. He’s also a graduate of Leadership Plano and has served as a Collin County election clerk.

Quintanilla told KERA in a previous interview that the city should bring in small businesses to the city’s vacant storefronts to help revitalize infrastructure.

“We should be strategically working with our economic development department and plot those out and maybe to smaller organizations, some small business owners can probably thrive there,” he said.

Plano ISD

Place 2

Sam Johnson had a comfortable lead over Xiomar Pierre in the race to fill Angela Powell’s seat, who didn’t file to run for another term.

Johnson, who graduated from Plano Senior High School, owns a business law firm according to his website biography. He also serves on the city of Plano’s Board of Adjustment and has been on the board of the Anti-Defamation League since 2012.

“I am running to serve on Plano ISD's Board of Trustees because we need strong leaders who know the Plano community and are willing to roll their sleeves up to preserve PISD's legacy as a trailblazer in Texas education while navigating its evolution through the change it is undergoing,” Johnson said on his website.

Place 3

School board president Nancy Humphrey appeared likely to defeat Harper Weaver in her reelection campaign.

Humphrey, the chair of the district’s legislative subcommittee, lists her experience advocating for Plano ISD in Austin on her website. She was also the executive director of the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation until she retired in 2019.

“Every day, I get inspired by our amazing students, dedicated teachers, and engaged parents,” Humphrey said on her website. “I truly believe that together we can keep making our schools a place where every student grows and is life ready upon graduation.”

Place 6

Elisa Klein was ahead of both Andrew Rettke and Dash Weerasinghe in the race to fill Jeri Chambers’ seat, who didn’t file to run for another term.

Klein — who had about 56% of the vote, appearing likely to avoid a runoff — ran for Plano City Council Place 8 in 2021, losing to current council member Rick Smith. She received about 47% of the vote.

Klein’s website lists experience as a business owner and PTA mom.

“Plano has been my home since I was a teenager, and I love everything Plano has to offer for all stages of life,” Klein said on her website.

