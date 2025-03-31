Collin County Commissioners hear community pushback on 'EPIC City' Muslim housing community

The Collin County commissioners’ court heard hours of public testimony mostly opposing a proposed Muslim community development at a recent meeting.

The East Plano Islamic Center, one the largest mosques in North Texas, is planning a development to accommodate the area’s growing Muslim community. The project, known as EPIC City, would be located 40 miles northeast of Dallas in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties near the city of Josephine.

It would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

Public Controversy

EPIC City has faced considerable controversy. Abbott recently directed the Texas Rangers to open a criminal investigation into the development. Abbott didn’t specify what criminal activity may have occurred. His office hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment on EPIC City the past week.

The proposed development is still in the early stages. The county hasn’t received any applications from the project developer yet.

“Nothing has been approved because we haven’t even received an application at this stage,” Commissioner Sheryl Williams said.

Darrel Evans, the former Democratic candidate for Texas House District 89 in Collin County, said at Monday’s commissioners’ court meeting the numerous state investigations into EPIC City are unfair.

“From what I've heard today, Epic City is still in the idea phase of planning,” Evans said. “And to have the Texas Rangers and the Attorney General's office and others already investigating an idea, in America, are we now spending tax dollars investigating ideas? Is that where we are?”

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating the developer, Community Capital Partners, for potential consumer protection violations. Paxton said in a press release the development raised a number of concerns.

"Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law,” he said.

The press release didn’t mention what consumer protection laws the development is accused of violating.

Imran Chaudhary, President of Community Capital Partners said in a statement to KERA News the company will work with Paxton as the investigation is ongoing.

“We understand that there has been a lot of rumor-milling and misinformation circulated by many who are uninformed," Chaudhary said. "We look forward to working with the Attorney General to ensure that we are in legal compliance every step of the way and educating the broader community about our project.”

Representatives from the development company in charge, Community Capital Partners, told the county commissioners they’re still in the due diligence process for the project.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he doesn’t support EPIC City because of the state’s investigations into the development. Abbott said in a post on X “a dozen state agencies are looking into” the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed 402-acre development, which he alleged had “serious legal issues.” East Plano Islamic Center responded to Abbott on X, saying its vision is to build a diverse community open to all ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“It should go without saying that our community, like any other in this great state, will follow all local, state and federal laws,” the post read. “We would love for you to see the site and learn about our project over some Hutchins BBQ.”

Several Collin County residents said they were concerned the project would implement Sharia Law, echoing Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative legislators, including Plano state Rep. Jeff Leach. Leach said that could violate House Bill 45, a law passed in 2017 that prohibits the use of any foreign law in the state’s courts.

David Jackson, a commercial real estate broker from Frisco, said at Monday’s commissioners’ court meeting following Islamic law violates the constitution.

“This Sharia law is so far away from our constitution of protecting our inalienable rights and our freedom of speech that it is totally incongruent with anything that we can allow in the state of Texas,” Jackson said.

Jackson and several other public commenters repeated stereotypes about the Muslim community. Samar Waqar, a Muslim woman who lives in Collin County, said those comments don’t represent her faith.

“My faith values are based on compassion and kindness, in welcoming everyone,” she said. “There is no discrimination within our faith.”

Waqar said it isn’t fair to generalize about the Muslim community based on stereotypes.

Housing Concerns

Jane Ridgeway, who lives in Josephine, said she lives less than two miles from the proposed development. Ridgeway said she’s concerned how EPIC City will impact water availability and traffic conditions in her area.

“I'm already experiencing issues from the development,” she said.

Brandon Burton, a Realtor from Frisco, told the county commissioners the EPIC City development violates fair housing laws at the state and federal level.

“This prohibition against discriminatory advertising applies to all housing, including single-family and owner-occupied housing that is otherwise exempt from the Texas Fair Housing Act,” Burton said.

The Texas Rangers investigation one of many state-led inquiries into the faith-based development. The Texas State Securities Board is looking into potential financial harm.

And the Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter directing the East Plano Islamic Center to stop all funeral services last week. The letter accuses the Plano mosque of operating a funeral home without an establishment license, violating state law.

The mosque had a funeral home license that expired in 2022. But the mosque’s website shows it partners with Rahma Funeral Homes to provide funeral services — which is licensed and has been since 2004, according to the state’s Online Licensing System.

Abbott said in a recent press release the Texas Workforce Commission is investigating potential violations of the Texas Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination based on religion. Abbott has accused the development of creating a “no-go zone” that bans non-Muslims from entering.

Yasir Qadhi, a resident scholar at the East Plano Islamic Center and one of the people involved in the project planning, told KERA in an interview last year EPIC City is not exclusive to Muslim residents.

“It’s an open community,” Qadhi said. “Anybody can come in. We're welcoming people of all backgrounds and diversity and we're offering them facilities that we think would be very, very useful.”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

