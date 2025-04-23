Paxton demands Plano ISD records in EPIC probe, mosque's lawyer says he should 'pick up the phone'

Attorney General Ken Paxton demanded Plano ISD release documents outlining "potential connections" to the East Plano Islamic Center as part of his investigation into its project, EPIC City — but he didn't elaborate what the connections may be, leaving the mosque's attorney scratching his head Wednesday.

In a press release, Paxton announced he was informed of "comments" from Plano Mayor John Muns about planning a "dialogue between Plano school board officials and individuals at EPIC."

EPIC's attorney Dan Cogdell, who learned of the news during an interview with KERA Wednesday, said the group will cooperate with Paxton throughout any investigation — but added he was confused by the AG's latest demand.

"I don't even know what Paxton is talking about," Cogdell said.

The two men are no strangers: Cogdell represented Paxton during his 2023 impeachment in the Texas Legislature and defended the AG amid his securities fraud allegations.

"Instead of issuing press releases, perhaps they should pick up the phone and call me," Cogdell said. "They've got the number."

KERA News reached out to Muns' office and to Paxton for clarification about the mayor's comments and what laws the AG is alleging the mayor or district are violating.

A spokesperson for Plano ISD said in email to KERA News the district received the request from Paxton’s office Wednesday morning and will respond with accordingly with the Texas Public Information Act.

“While we are unaware of the specific conversations mentioned in the Attorney General’s press release earlier today, the district will fully cooperate with any requests received from the Attorney General’s office,” the statement read.

EPIC City is the group's proposed 402-acre development planned for unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties. It would be roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine.

The mixed-use development would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single- and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.

There's been no construction to date, and planners say it could as long as another decade for the project to take off.

Nonetheless, the attorney general and Gov. Greg Abbott have opened at least five state investigations into EPIC since March — including a criminal probe — though they've provided little evidence of wrongdoing.

Previous announcements included allegations the mosque could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, that the project could cause potential financial harm to investors, that it may be violating Texas consumer protection laws, and is operating illegal funeral services.

Sen. John Cornyn last week also announced his request to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate EPIC for potential “racial discrimination.” That same day, Paxton requested records from city officials in Plano, Richardson, Wylie, and Josephine.

Cornyn accused the center of violating constitutional rights by preventing Jewish and Christian residents from living there, even though there is currently no development. He also asked the DOJ to investigate possible supporters of Sharia law and accused EPIC’s corporate entity, Community Capital Partners, of potentially violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act.

This is a developing story and will be updated.