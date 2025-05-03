Plano voters approve sweeping $648 million bond package

Plano residents appeared likely to pass a $648 million bond package Saturday that included seven propositions with funding for roads, new city facilities and parks.

Plano voters also chose city council and school board members.

Plano Mayor John Muns told KERA in a previous interview the projects included in the bond were necessary to maintain Plano’s aging infrastructure.

“If we don't take care of our infrastructure, I think companies will look elsewhere if we're not taking care of our city in all facets,” Muns said.

Proposition A: Street Improvement Projects

The largest proposition, which would direct about $342.3 million toward improving roads, looked likely to pass with nearly three-quarters of voters in favor.

This includes repairing and replacing bridges, alleys and improving infrastructure downtown. There’s also funding for new sidewalks, adding turn lanes at various intersections in Plano and for traffic improvements, such as new traffic signals and video cameras at critical intersections.

Proposition B: Police Headquarters

The second bond proposition, $155.2 million for a new police headquarters, looked to pass with about 60% of the vote.

Proposition C: Police Training Center

The third proposition on the ballot included $51 million for a new police training center. The proposition looked to pass with about 62% of the vote.

Proposition D: Public Safety Facilities

Proposition D included $37.5 million to pay for public safety facilities and remodels, and looked to pass with about 65% in favor.

The proposition included funding to pay for an addition at Fire Station 14 and remodeling Fire Station 8, which is 30 years old and hasn’t had a major renovation according to the city.

Proposition E: Fleet Operations Facility

This proposition asked voters to approve $45.1 million for a new fleet maintenance building for the city’s Public Works Department. It appeared to pass with about 56% of the vote.

Proposition F: Library Facilities

Proposition F included about $1.9 million to remodel Schimelpfenig Library, which is 43 years old. The proposition looked to pass with about 67% in favor.

Proposition G: Parks and Recreation Facilities

The final proposition on the ballot had $40.8 million for parks and recreational facilities. The proposition had overwhelming support, with almost 72% of the vote.

Renovations at community parks will target parks 20 years and older according to the city, such as Schell Park, which was developed in 1975 and 1082.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For Americacorps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

