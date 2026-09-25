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Check out some of NTX Now's favorite new foods debuting at the State Fair of Texas this year

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:05 PM CDT
The NTX Now team attends a media event to taste some of the new food offerings at the State Fair of Texas this year. From left to right: managing producer Bekah Morr, co-host Miranda Suarez, live producer Julia Sewing, technical director Casey Cheek, and co-host Ron Corning.
Bekah Morr
/
KERA News
The NTX Now team attends a media event to taste some of the new food offerings at the State Fair of Texas this year. From left to right: managing producer Bekah Morr, co-host Miranda Suarez, live producer Julia Sewing, technical director Casey Cheek, and co-host Ron Corning.

There's a whole host of new fried delicacies and sweet treats to try at the State Fair of Texas this year and the NTX Now team ventured into Fair Park a few weeks ago to try some of the new offerings.

Here are some of their favorites:

Loaded Lone Star Rings

Located at The Dock on Nimitz Ave. and Fernie’s Funnel Cake Factory on Grand Ave.

In addition to being among the NTX Now team's favorite new foods at the fair this year, the Loaded Lone Star Rings were also a 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalist.
Courtesy
/
The State Fair of Texas
The Loaded Lone Star Rings were a 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalist in the savory category.

Loaded Lone Star Rings combine crispy, crunchy onion rings, spicy jalapeño popper filling, and smoky beef fajitas. They're served with a side of local Texas pickles and Fernie’s award-winning secret sauce.

"It's like Texas in a little fried ball," said NTX Now managing producer Bekah Morr. "I could eat 14 of those right now."

Texas Brisket Perogies

Located at Pierogizilla on the Funway

These Texas-inspired pierogies got the seal of approval from both NTX Now host Miranda Suarez and technical director Casey Cheek.
Courtesy
/
The State Fair of Texas
These Texas-inspired pierogies were NTX Now host Miranda Suarez's favorite bite.

Fried potato and cheese pierogies topped with Texas smoked brisket, a creamy lime signature sauce, tangy pickled red onions, pickled Fresno peppers, and fresh cilantro.

"It's light, it's savory," NTX Now technical director Casey Cheek described. "The pickled onion, the sauces, the lime crema, the barbecue sauce — it's all working."

Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star

Located at Smokey Johnz Deli in Cotton Bowl Plaza & Smokey John’s on Nimitz Drive and the Funway

Fun fact: Smoky John's reached out to Hostess to see if they could order cream-less Twinkies in bulk. They were told no.
Courtesy
/
The State Fair of Texas
Fun fact: Smokey John's reached out to Hostess to see if they could order cream-less Twinkies in bulk. They were told no and had to de-cream every Twinkie by hand.

Hollowed out Twinkies® are filled with slow-smoked brisket, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese. They are then dipped in special batter, rolled in panko breadcrumbs, deep fried and finished with a drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce, bacon crumbles and fresh jalapeño slices.

"They take the cream filling out of the Twinkie, they stuff it with brisket," described host Ron Corning. "It's battered. It has a dipping sauce. It's really tasty. To me, the Twinkie sort of [tasted] like cornbread."

Matcha Parfait

Located at Sandoitchi in the Tower Building

The matcha parfait is described as "Tokyo dessert culture meets Texas-sized indulgence."
Courtesy
/
The State Fair of Texas
The matcha parfait is described as "Tokyo dessert culture meets Texas-sized indulgence."

This dessert combines layers of creamy matcha, soft sponge cake, and fresh seasonal fruit piled high into a colorful parfait.

"Super light, super fruity, super fresh," NTX Now host Miranda Suarez said. "If you are a matcha-hater, I think you would like this because it's really sweet and yummy. I could do about a hundred of these."

3D Fruit Ice Cream

Located at Yumi Ice Cream throughout the Fairgrounds

Yumi Ice Cream describes this new dessert offering as "a refreshing, delicious escape from the summer heat for just 7 coupons."
Courtesy
/
The State Fair of Texas
Yumi Ice Cream describes this new dessert offering as "a refreshing, delicious escape from the summer heat for just 7 coupons."

Creamy mango or peach ice cream is dipped in a thin chocolate shell shaped like a peach or mango.

NTX Now's live producer Julia Sewing was nearly at a loss for words when trying the peach flavored 3D fruit ice cream: "Oh my gosh, it looks like artwork," she said. "This is so beautiful. Shut up guys — it's so cute!"

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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Tags
News NTX NowFoodState Fair of Texas
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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