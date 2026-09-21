Here's our guide for doing the 2026 State Fair of Texas on the cheap

North Texas’ favorite fall tradition, the State Fair of Texas, kicks off its 24-day run on Friday.

This year’s theme, “Stars, Stripes and Howdies,” commemorates two important dates: the 250th birthday of the United States of America and the 140th anniversary of the Fair, so expect to see Fair Park decked out in its patriotic best.

We know attending the Fair can be a bit pricey, with adult tickets ranging from $15-$25, but once you're inside, there are dozens of music and entertainment options that are free with the cost of admission. We highlighted a few you’ll want to check out between corny dogs.

But before we jump into the fun, free stuff, here are just a few things you’re going to want to know before you head out.

Kevin Brown / State Fair of Texas

JUST THE FACTS, MA'AM

DATES/HOURS

The run of this year’s State Fair of Texas is Sept. 25-Oct. 18. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday & Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

ADMISSION

Following feedback from fairgoers during the 2025 season, the State Fair has lowered the cost of admission.



Tickets for adults (ages 13-59) are reduced by $2, making weekday admission $15 and weekends $25.

Admission for children (ages 3-12) is a flat rate of $10 every day.

Kids 2 and under are free.

Admission is $10 for everyone after 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

PARKING/DART



Another State Fair price update is parking. The cost drops this year from $25 to $20 in the official State Fair parking lots.

Solve the parking and traffic predicament

by riding DART Rail. Take the Green Line to two stations – Fair Park Station on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds, and MLK, Jr. Station, on south of R.B. Cullum Blvd near the MLK fairground entrance (Gate 6).

DISCOUNTS AND VALUE DAYS



Adults pay child’s prices after 5 p.m. every day.

Military/First Responder Discount: All active military, retired military and veterans save $5 any day when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service members and accompanying children under 18 also receive discounted admission. This offer also extends to first responders and their families.

All active military, retired military and veterans save $5 any day when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service members and accompanying children under 18 also receive discounted admission. This offer also extends to first responders and their families. Opening Day: Bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and receive $10 admission at the gate. This discount is only available at the gate.

Bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and receive $10 admission at the gate. This discount is only available at the gate. Tuesday and Thursday Value Days: Purchase your admission ticket online on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $12. Only Big Tex Insiders receive the promotion code for this savings. Sign up at bigtex.com/Insider.

Purchase your admission ticket online on Tuesdays and Thursdays for $12. Only Big Tex Insiders receive the promotion code for this savings. Sign up at bigtex.com/Insider. Wednesdays: Bring five canned food items on Wednesdays and receive admission for $7. All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank.

Bring five canned food items on Wednesdays and receive admission for $7. All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank. Thursdays: Senior citizens 60 and older get into the Fair for $7.

Senior citizens 60 and older get into the Fair for $7. 4-Coupon Rides on Tuesday: Tuesdays, most rides on the Midway are 4 coupons, with kiddie rides discounted to 3 coupons. Excludes the Thrillway, Texas SkyWay and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel.

Tuesdays, most rides on the Midway are 4 coupons, with kiddie rides discounted to 3 coupons. Excludes the Thrillway, Texas SkyWay and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel. Thrifty Thursdays Discount Fair Food: Every Thursday, participating food vendors offer one of their signature menu items at a reduced price, ranging from mini versions to regular-size items.

Every Thursday, participating food vendors offer one of their signature menu items at a reduced price, ranging from mini versions to regular-size items. Discounts with McDonald's

Save $5 off your ticket price with discount coupons available on tray liners and inside meal bags at the restaurant.

ArtPhoto21/Shutterstock

LIVE MUSIC

Big news! The Chevrolet Main Stage moves from its open-air location near the Hall of State to the historic Fair Park Coliseum for the 2026 State Fair. The indoor venue offers music lovers an escape from the heat and other weather conditions.

Enjoy a variety of musical talent from country to hip-hop during the fair’s 24-day run. And of course, all the concerts are free with admission to the State Fair.

Here's a sample of the headliners on the bill for the 2026 season.

Opening Weekend:



Second Weekend:



Third Weekend:



Closing Weekend:



Check the Chevrolet Main Stage page for a complete list of musical performances.

State Fair of Texas

ENTERTAINMENT AND EXPERIENCES

The State Fair of Texas turns Fair Park into an entertainment village with everything from racing pigs to and animated dinosaurs.



PIG RACES

Sure, we’ve all seen a horse race and maybe even a wiener dog or two, but bless the person who said, "What about pigs?" The porkers race snout-to-snout down the stretch at Chevy Park Plaza. The piggies, dressed in fetching racing silks, run the course four times a day.

Sure, we’ve all seen a horse race and maybe even a wiener dog or two, but bless the person who said, "What about pigs?" The porkers race snout-to-snout down the stretch at Chevy Park Plaza. The piggies, dressed in fetching racing silks, run the course four times a day. ¡FIESTAS DE MARIONETAS!

A small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes comes to life to tell stories and celebrate a fiesta of color, culture and creativity. After the show, see where the magic happens with a backstage tour. There's also a craft activity for the kids. Check out this family-friendly performance at the First Ave. Amphitheater.

A small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes comes to life to tell stories and celebrate a fiesta of color, culture and creativity. After the show, see where the magic happens with a backstage tour. There's also a craft activity for the kids. Check out this family-friendly performance at the First Ave. Amphitheater. COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS IN THE CUTCO KITCHEN

Head to the Creative Arts Building and grab some culinary inspiration from top chefs as they craft dishes, share insider tips and invite audience participation.

Head to the Creative Arts Building and grab some culinary inspiration from top chefs as they craft dishes, share insider tips and invite audience participation. DINOSAURS AT THE LAGOON & DINO TIME WITH PROFESSOR T. REX

Big Tex isn't the only giant you're going to want to snap a selfie with. Head over to the Leonhardt Lagoon to meet some giants from the prehistoric era. The exhibition features 10 life-sized dinosaurs, all from Texas, including a 57-foot Alamosaurus. Professor T. Rex and his Dino wrangler will be there at scheduled times throughout the day to answer all your dinosaur questions.

Big Tex isn't the only giant you're going to want to snap a selfie with. Head over to the Leonhardt Lagoon to meet some giants from the prehistoric era. The exhibition features 10 life-sized dinosaurs, all from Texas, including a 57-foot Alamosaurus. Professor T. Rex and his Dino wrangler will be there at scheduled times throughout the day to answer all your dinosaur questions. THE CHEVROLET RIDE AND DRIVE

Start your engines! Qualified drivers can get behind the wheel of new Chevrolet vehicles and take them for a spin on specially designed off-road and on-road courses. Catch the action in Chevrolet Park Plaza. Be sure to pre-register for your drive.

Start your engines! Qualified drivers can get behind the wheel of new Chevrolet vehicles and take them for a spin on specially designed off-road and on-road courses. Catch the action in Chevrolet Park Plaza. Be sure to pre-register for your drive. MILKING PARLOR

Get an up-close look at life on the farm at a milking demonstration. Cows from nearby farms are brought to the Fair for this educational exhibit of modern milking procedures. Bossy and her friends are located near the Band Shell by the lagoon.

Get an up-close look at life on the farm at a milking demonstration. Cows from nearby farms are brought to the Fair for this educational exhibit of modern milking procedures. Bossy and her friends are located near the Band Shell by the lagoon. WORLD OF MAGIC

This magic show is full of twists and tricks and features neon lighting, lasers and even a floating robot. Catch this one-of-a-kind show at the Oak Farms Dairy Magic Hat Theatre in the Creative Arts Building.

Kevin Brown / Shutterstock

PARADES, FIREWORKS AND DRONE SHOWS

The State of Texas lights up in spectacular fashion after dark.



STARLIGHT PARADE

The perfect ending to your day at the Fair is the Starlight Parade that winds its way around the fairgrounds nightly at 7:15 p.m. The bright procession features a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes and more.

The perfect ending to your day at the Fair is the Starlight Parade that winds its way around the fairgrounds nightly at 7:15 p.m. The bright procession features a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes and more. ILLUMINATION SENSATION

After the parade, head over to the reflecting pool on the Esplanade for the nightly Illumination Sensation. The synchronized pyrotechnics and special effects show features dancing waters, fireworks, pop music and performances by dancers and acrobats.

After the parade, head over to the reflecting pool on the Esplanade for the nightly Illumination Sensation. The synchronized pyrotechnics and special effects show features dancing waters, fireworks, pop music and performances by dancers and acrobats. STARS OF THE FAIR DRONE SHOW

From Oct. 2-4, drones will light up the skies over the Fair with formations of Big Tex and other classic State Fair of Texas icons. Each of the three nights features two shows, beginning at approximately 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

GemStocksy / Shutterstock

EXHIBITIONS AT FAIR PARK MUSEUMS

Grab a little culture with your corney dog this year’s visit to the Fair. Be sure to carve out time to visit these Fair Park museums.

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OF DALLAS



The exhibition "Mandela" uses four galleries to explore the life of Nelson Mandela. Videos, interactive displays and rare artifacts, including the suit he wore at his 1994 presidential inauguration, illustrate Mandela's journey from anti-apartheid activist to South Africa's first democratically elected president.

HALL OF STATE



"Mundo Latino: Día de los Muertos"is an annual cultural showcase that celebrates the traditions, history and significance of the Day of the Dead.

"Unquiet Legacies: Dynamic Dallas Women" explores the lives and contributions of Dallas women whose work, advocacy and accomplishments helped shape Dallas.

"Blazing New Trails: 125 Years of Texas Woman’s University" draws from the university’s Special Collections and University Archives to shine a spotlight on the founders, faculty, and students who shaped the course of women’s education in Texas.

WOMEN’S MUSEUM



The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) hosts "Eminence Rising: 150 Years of Prairie View A&M University." The traveling exhibition celebrates the rich legacy, achievements and enduring impact of one of Texas’ most distinguished historically Black universities.

Kashya/Shutterstock

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2026

LITTLE LONE STARS LAND

With the Chevy Main Stage moving to Fair Park Coliseum, you might be wondering what was going to be put in its place. The answer is Little Lone Stars Land, an area dedicated to the littlest fairgoers—think toddlers to young school-age kids. The space features a play area called “the coop.” Visitors can get a dose of cute at the Oak Farms Dairy Petting Zoo and catch daily shows on The Fringe Stage from street performers, like strongman Mighty Mike. Most rides here are four coupons, but on Tuesday, they’re only three coupons.

KIDWAY

Over in the heart of the Midway you’ll find Kidway, a reimagined and expanded kid’s area with more family-friendly rides, most of which are five coupons and three coupons on Tuesday. The space also hosts the Dr Pepper Kidway Stage, where you can catch daily performances of giant inflatable characters called The Showstoppers.

Therese Powell/KERA

NEW FOOD FOR 2026

More than 30 new culinary delights are making their debut this year. Here are few you might want to try. If you’re a foodie, head to the Fair on Thursday when you can try select menu items for fewer coupons.

3D FRUIT ICE CREAM

Mango or peach ice cream dipped in a thin chocolate shell shaped like a peach or mango. Located at Yumi Ice Cream throughout the Fairgrounds.

Mango or peach ice cream dipped in a thin chocolate shell shaped like a peach or mango. Located at Yumi Ice Cream throughout the Fairgrounds. ALL SHOOK UP

A banana pudding ice cream and peanut butter milkshake topped with a peanut butter cookie, bacon, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry. Located at Highland Park Soda Fountain in the Tower Building

A banana pudding ice cream and peanut butter milkshake topped with a peanut butter cookie, bacon, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry. Located at Highland Park Soda Fountain in the Tower Building CANDY WATERMELON

A giant watermelon slice is wrapped in six feet of Fruit by the Foot, dipped in sour Chamoy, and topped with a heavy sprinkle of Tajín. Located at Chamoy Treats on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

A giant watermelon slice is wrapped in six feet of Fruit by the Foot, dipped in sour Chamoy, and topped with a heavy sprinkle of Tajín. Located at Chamoy Treats on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. FRIED BUTTER CHICKEN

Fried chicken potstickers tossed in butter chicken sauce and served over basmati rice. Located at Naan Better on Grand Ave.

Fried chicken potstickers tossed in butter chicken sauce and served over basmati rice. Located at Naan Better on Grand Ave. SPICY CARBONARA RAMEN KOREAN CORN DOG

A Korean corn dog wrapped in ramen noodles and finished off with a drizzle of Buldak Ramen Carbonara sauce and cheese powder. Located at Korean Corn Dogs by the Coliseum.

A Korean corn dog wrapped in ramen noodles and finished off with a drizzle of Buldak Ramen Carbonara sauce and cheese powder. Located at Korean Corn Dogs by the Coliseum. FRIED GREEN TOMATO LOBSTER BRUSCHETTA

A unique take on a bruschetta salad. Fried green tomatoes topped with lobster salad, chopped tomato, and balsamic glaze. Located at Lobster Lounge on Grand Ave.

A unique take on a bruschetta salad. Fried green tomatoes topped with lobster salad, chopped tomato, and balsamic glaze. Located at Lobster Lounge on Grand Ave. BUTTER-DIPPED TOFFEE CRUNCH NUTTY

The fan favorite, Nevins Ice Cream Nutty Bar, gets a makeover with toffee pieces and peanuts and is finished off with a caramel drizzle and Ritz crackers. Located at Nevins Nutty Bar on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Nevins Ice Cream on Nimitz Drive

Remember to check the Fair’s website and its social media channels for updates or any last-minute changes.

Remember to check the Fair’s website and its social media channels for updates or any last-minute changes.



