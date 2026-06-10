-
Dr. Francesca Filbey, psychology professor and Bert Moore Chair in BrainHealth at UTD, shares what her research on hemp usage has found.
-
After his diagnosis, the musician's life was turned upside down. But like many artists, he used that experience to inform his craft — in the form of new music and a new documentary.
-
Researchers at UTD's Center for Advanced Pain Studies are making progress on ways to treat persistent pain without opioids, which can be dangerous and addictive.
-
Twenty-five young girls and two teenage counselors at Camp Mystic were killed in catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River over the 4th of July weekend last year. Some survivors want to return, while the families of those who lost their lives fight to shut the camp down for good.
-
San Antonio businessman Frank Liberto created the iconic gametime snack 50 years ago. The first ballpark to sell them was Arlington Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.
-
Texas Monthly is exploring the sometimes "humiliating" ways Democrats are trying to win back men ages 18 to 29, a small voting bloc.
-
Freelance photographer Jeffrey McWhorter walked from the southern most tip of Dallas to the most northern point in the city in just about 35 hours — here's what he found.
-
Parents can fight this effect by using screens to communicate with loved ones, or watching videos or shows side-by-side with their kids, SMU professor Sarah Kucker said.