© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This lumberyard is now a vibrant music venue — and it's only a few hours drive from North Texas

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:17 PM CDT
Mostly country and Americana acts can be found headlining Red River Station.
Kristen Tribe
Mostly country and Americana acts can be found headlining Red River Station.

If you drive about 90 miles northwest of Dallas, you'll find yourself in the small town of Saint Jo, Texas, boasting a population of about 973. Despite its size, it's also home to a lively concert venue that used to be an old lumber yard.

Acts like Robert Earl Keene, the Josh Abbott Band, and Lyle Lovett have all frequented the stage at Red River Station, and freelance reporter Kristen Tribe told NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning all about this hidden gem following her latest piece in Texas Highways magazine, "This Former Lumberyard Now Hosts Top Texas Musicians."

The people who started it all

Curtis and Kathryn Groff enjoy a show at their venue, Red River Station.
Kristen Tribe
Curtis and Kathryn Groff enjoy a show at their venue, Red River Station.

Curtis Groff grew up in Saint Jo, and him and his wife, Kathryn, thought it would be a great place to retire.

During their visits over the years, the couple saw a weed-covered abandoned lumber yard. Curtis came from a musical background, playing solo and in various acts over the years. After seeing multiple wineries pop-up in Saint Jo and actually playing one of them as a duo act, the Groffs decided to take the plunge and create something unique to North Texas.

"Really outside of Dallas Fort Worth proper there's not many places that offer [good live music]," Tribe said. "This is a rare experience."

Inside the show

Tribe describes seeing a show at Red River Station as similar to the experience of "going to your best friend's backyard." There are picnic tables to sit at, plenty of space to set up your own lawn chair, and a small area to dance to the side of the stage.

The capacity of the venue maxes out around 1,000.

"There's not a bad seat in the house," Tribe said. "The stage itself is set up on the old lumber stacks."

Despite it's size, Red River Station brings in a massive crowd.
Kristen Tribe
Despite it's size, Red River Station brings in a massive crowd.

Growing acts

The Groffs have lots of stories of various acts coming through and playing Red River Station. Most notably, they shared a story about Lyle Lovett.

"One funny aspect to that performance was he travels with a grand piano, even with a small band," Tribe said. "If you had seen this stage, you would be shocked that any size piano fit on it."

"Because the stage door is just like a regular door to a house, they had cut a new door in the back of the stage," she said. "There's a "Willie Window" at Gruene Hall, they say they now have a 'Lyle Door' at Red River Station."

To listen to this interview in full, click the listen button above.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX Nowlive musicconcertartist
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Related Content