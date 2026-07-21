© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After her husband's suicide, a North Texas nonprofit leader found a way to help families keep living

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT
A hand reaches out to another hand against a dark background.
Pixel-Shot
/
Shutterstock
300,000 American children lose a parent to suicide every year and are three times more likely to attempt suicide themselves. The nonprofit Project Unbroken aims to help support survivors of suicide loss via financial, emotional, and spiritual resources.

When Trina Ruffino lost her husband to suicide in 2018, she found herself navigating something she never imagined her or her 15-year-old son would face.

Alongside the overwhelming grief came a new reality: there was no roadmap for helping a child heal after such a traumatic loss.

"I realized pretty quickly there was such a lack of resources for us," Ruffino said. "How do I help my son heal from this trauma? I don't understand how we move forward."

As she searched for support, she discovered another painful truth. Many families grieving a suicide weren't just coping emotionally, but also financially.

That realization became the foundation for Project Unbroken, the nonprofit Ruffino launched in 2024 to support families left behind after suicide.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

Turning pain into purpose

Project Unbroken focuses on what mental health professionals call 'post-vention,' supporting surviving family members after a suicide in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

Children who lose a parent to suicide are three times more likely to die by suicide themselves, making early intervention and long-term support especially important.

"We're going to focus on the family left behind," Ruffino said. "There's got to be someone helping these families continue to live on and have some hope."

The work has also transformed Ruffino's own grief.

"I have found that pain can become some sort of purpose," she said. "When someone says you've helped me understand how to take the next step or survive one more day, it's a blessing."

Breaking the silence

One of Project Unbroken's biggest missions is confronting the stigma surrounding suicide. Whenever Ruffino speaks publicly, she asks audiences a simple question: Has suicide affected your life?

"The number of hands that go up surprises people," she said. "Afterward, so many come to me and say, 'I've never talked about this before.'"

That silence, she believes, only deepens grief.

"When people feel alone, that's where the desperation comes in," Ruffino said. "You want people to know others have walked this journey. They can help you."

She also encourages people to rethink the language surrounding suicide. Rather than saying someone "committed suicide," Ruffino prefers phrases like "died by suicide" or "took their life," emphasizing that suicide is the tragic outcome of deeper mental health struggles and not a defining characteristic of the person's life.

"Talk about them," she said. "Share their name. Talk about the good things, not just how they died. Suicide often overshadows everything else about their life because it's so traumatic. But that's the way their life ended. It is not how they lived."

Meeting practical needs

Project Unbroken connects families with counseling, grief support, and spiritual resources through partner organizations. What makes the nonprofit unique, though, is its direct financial assistance.

Ruffino recognized that extracurricular activities and educational opportunities are often the first casualties when a family suddenly loses a parent or caregiver.

The organization provides two primary grants: Kids in Action helps children continue participating in sports, arts, music, dance and other extracurricular activities, while Pathways provides scholarships for college and trade schools.

Recently, the organization posted about a young ballet dancer who needed $900 to cover three months of training, costumes and competition fees.

"Someone stepped right up that morning and sponsored it," Ruffino said.

She said those moments reinforce why the work matters.

"Doctors tell us one of the biggest drivers of post-traumatic growth is peer support," she said. "The second is connectedness and community. That's what we're trying to provide."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX Nowhealth careMental illnesssuicide prevention
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Related Content