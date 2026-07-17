With Denton homelessness rising at an alarming rate, local nonprofits are trying to help

Homelessness in the city of Denton rose nearly 300% between 2019 and 2025. Service providers and non-profits haven't seen the need to resources lessen, but state lawmakers are asking whether Texas's resources are doing enough to break the cycle.

NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning spoke with Wendy McGee, the executive director of Our Daily Bread in Denton, about the services her nonprofit provides, as well as what changes need to be made to reduce the rate of homelessness.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

Tracking the homeless population

The point-in-time count is an annual count that cities across the country participate in. On a specific date, similar to the census, volunteers count the number of unsheltered individuals they come into contact with. But McGee says this yearly count is only a snapshot of data.

She explains that the most recent point-and-time count actually shows a reduction of unhoused individuals in Denton, but that isn't what is being reflected on the streets and people utilizing community services.

"For example, at Our Daily Bread for people who are accessing service in 2019, that number was around 1,600 people," McGee said. "In 2025, we served more than 1,800 people, and this year we enter our own trend to serve about 2,000 people coming through our doors every day seeking services."

Mental health resources

Texas legislators frequently bring up addressing mental health resources when looking for solutions to homelessness. McGee says having those resources for individuals who come to Our Daily Bread would make a huge difference.

"I think it would significantly reduce homelessness because I think that mental health is a big factor in people experiencing homelessness," McGee said. "Even if mental health did not lead to homelessness, once people become homeless, the trauma that is associated with that leads to mental health crises."

Our Daily Bread offers mental health appointments, and McGee explains that having options for both in-person and telehealth appointments has been a huge improvement.

"What we have found is for people experiencing homelessness, having to go from the shelter or their encampment or wherever they are staying, then go to a mental health provider, wait all day to get in, or whatever that situation may be in, it can be very challenging," she said. "A lot of times they just don't access the services because they may give up, or the system is overburdened."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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