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Tech company LITEON brings headquarters to McKinney

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:41 PM CDT
McKinney Mayor Bill Cox stands in front of a circular sign that says "City of McKinney" holding a microphone
City of McKinney
McKinney Mayor Bill Cox is looking forward to the economic growth that LITEON plans to bring to Collin County

LITEON, a Taiwanese based technology company, will establish their North American headquarters in McKinney. The $919 million investment is said to establish more than 600 new jobs in Collin County, and represents one of the largest investments in the city's history.

McKinney's Mayor Bill Cox joined NTX Now's Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to explain what exactly this project is.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

What is this facility?

LITEON is an electronics company, not a data center. According to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott's office, this facility will focus on the design and manufacture of AI power and infrastructure-related solutions.

Cox says the job opportunities that are to come will benefit all of North Texas.

"This is a win for the region," Cox said. "It's bigger than McKinney. While we get to claim LITEON as one of our own, it is a benefit for North Texas."

Economic and city growth

The new headquarters is set to bring 600 new job opportunities to McKinney, ranging in advanced manufacturing, engineering and technology.

The establishment of this headquarters also comes after McKinney announced commercial flights will begin taking off from their airport later this year.

Cox explains this new growth was a big reason LITEON chose McKinney.

"It just goes to show that the region has the educational level, the housing opportunities, and we check all of the boxes for companies like LITEON to even consider McKinney," Cox said.

Growing pains

As McKinney's population continues to grow, resources for people experiencing homelessness in Collin County are not keeping up.

Camping and sleeping in public places has been banned in Collin County, but there are no emergency housing options as an alternative.

Cox says while homelessness is a national concern, the city of McKinney is working on a solution.

"There's no easy answer," Cox said. "We are working regionally with other cities and trying to determine what's the next step that's best for everybody."

Currently, McKinney offers the Better Together Initiative, a city-wide program that focuses on strategic planning and community engagement, as well as cooling stations and a street outreach program.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News NTX Noweconomic developmentMcKinneyhomelessness
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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